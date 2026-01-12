Suvoda sets new standard for streamlined patient and site experience in clinical trials

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Suvoda, a clinical trial technology company, took decisive steps in 2025 toward a more connected and streamlined clinical trial experience for both patients and sites. The company's merger with Greenphire marked a pivotal moment in that journey, strengthening Suvoda's ability to tackle persistent trial operational challenges with a more unified approach. Together with continued product innovation and deployment of AI tools, Suvoda closed the year with growing momentum toward a single, cohesive ecosystem that reduces complexity across the clinical trial lifecycle.

"The last twelve months marked an important step forward for Suvoda," said Jagath Wanninayake, CEO of Suvoda. "Our teams worked with care and intention as we brought two strong companies together and delivered new capabilities that reflect what patients and sites actually need. As we enter 2026, we're focused on helping sponsors and sites navigate their trials with clarity while giving patients a smoother, more supportive experience."

Making the patient journey easier

A defining milestone of the year was the launch of Suvoda's patient app, a clear demonstration of how a unified platform can meaningfully improve the clinical trial experience for patients. The app brings eCOA questionnaires, patient payments, reminders, and visit scheduling into one consumer-grade interface that patients can use on their own devices. This advancement helps participants stay engaged while easing the administrative load for busy sites.

Harnessing AI to alleviate administrative burden in clinical trials

Suvoda also simplified how study teams access critical information with Sofia, an AI assistant currently deployed in Suvoda IRT with platform expansion in the future. Sofia helps users ask questions and get answers with a generative AI tool, replacing multi-step navigation with quick, clear responses. Built with strong privacy and role-based controls, Sofia supports everyday decision making for study teams without compromising data security or the integrity of the study blind.

Recognized for innovation

Suvoda's approach earned continued recognition in 2025, including a new patent for its platform architecture, bringing its total to five. Everest Group also named Suvoda a Leader in its RTSM PEAK Matrix® assessment. Across its portfolio, Suvoda released enhancements that improve transparency, data quality, and ease of use, reflecting its ongoing focus on practical innovation that supports real-world trial operations.

Positioned for continued growth in 2026

The company anticipates continuing its strong growth in 2026 as pharmaceutical sponsors and CROs increasingly look for unified platforms that reduce trial complexity while supporting exceptional patient and site experiences.

"We spent 2025 not only merging two companies, but unifying our technologies, our people, and our mission," Wanninayake said. "That foundation positions us to deliver even greater value in 2026 and beyond. We're ready to support sponsors and sites to meet more of their clinical trial needs and help patients move through their studies with ease and confidence."

About Suvoda

Suvoda is a global clinical trial technology company with a market-leading, real-time software platform that empowers sponsors and CROs to make confident decisions and sites and patients to take calm, controlled action. Suvoda delivers interconnected, action-driven software solutions and industry-leading services and support, so that even in the most time-sensitive, mission-critical moments, life-changing studies keep moving forward. Headquartered outside Philadelphia, Suvoda also maintains offices in Portland, OR, Barcelona, Spain, Bucharest and Iasi, Romania, and Tokyo, Japan. The company maintains customer satisfaction scores that consistently exceed the technology industry average, contributing to the company being selected by trial sponsors and CROs to support more than 2000 trials across more than 95 countries. Suvoda recently merged with Greenphire, a leading provider of clinical trial financial management and patient support tools. To learn more, visit suvoda.com and follow Suvoda on LinkedIn.

