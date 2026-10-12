SWI Group announces €800 million institutional capital increase at a €6.1 billion final valuation to accelerate the expansion of its transatlantic AI infrastructure and compute platform

SINGAPORE and AMSTERDAM, Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Euronext Amsterdam-listed SWI Group ("SWI"; SWICH) today announces an €800 million capital increase with institutional investors.

The capital increase is realized through the issuance of new ordinary shares by SWICH in several series, increasing the total share capital to 558,399,385 ordinary shares. This increases the total equity raised since March 2026 to over €1 billion.

The transaction marks a major milestone in SWI Group's transformation, providing substantial additional equity capital to accelerate the consolidation and expansion of its transatlantic digital infrastructure and AI compute platform across Europe and the United States.

As part of the transformation announced by the Group, the proceeds will support the development and scaling of the Group's data center and AI compute capacity, including power infrastructure, compute deployments and the execution of its development pipeline on both sides of the Atlantic.

The capital increase materially strengthens SWI Group's balance sheet and provides the Group with additional financial capacity to execute its growth strategy at scale, including further investment into AI and increasing its stake in existing investments. It also broadens its institutional shareholder base while enhancing market liquidity and increasing the Company's free float to approximately 20% of the share capital.

"This transaction is about keeping up to speed with the compute and data center markets. We have a clear strategy, a substantial pipeline and a strong position across Europe and the United States. We are very pleased to welcome new investors who share our long-term ambition for the Group," said Max-Hervé George, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SWI Group.

As part of the transaction, certain investors are granted options in relation to their shares conditional on ECM milestones.

This press release contains information which is or may constitute inside information within the meaning contemplated by the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

About SWI Group

SWI Capital Holding Ltd. (www.swi.com), listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker SWICH (ISIN: SGXPZ11CH7U7), is the holding company of the SWI Group. SWI Group operates as a global digital investment platform with long-term holdings across digital infrastructure as a core. The Group delivers best-in-class investment solutions, driving growth, resilience, and long-term value across markets.

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