Taiwan TCM Pavilion Draws Global Interest at CPHI Frankfurt 2025

Evidence-Based Formulas and Global Partnerships Showcase Taiwan's Strength in Integrative Medicine

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Pavilion at CPHI Frankfurt 2025 (October 28–30) opened to strong international interest, attracting pharmaceutical professionals and distributors from around the world seeking collaboration in evidence-based herbal innovations and OEM/ODM partnerships.

Organized by the Department of Chinese Medicine and Pharmacy (DCMP) under Taiwan's Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) and implemented by the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER), the Pavilion highlights Taiwan's integrated approach to traditional medicine — combining rich clinical heritage, modern scientific validation, and robust regulatory support.

On the first day (Oct 28), the Pavilion is selected to be featured on the CPHI Newsbeat Stage, pitching a story directly to international industry press. During the session, TIER made a brief announcement introducing how Taiwan's TCM model is being redefined through science and innovation, followed by a short interview with Raman Sehgal, the host of Molecule to Market, a leading life sciences podcast, with around ten media outlets in attendance. The discussion highlighted NRICM101, developed during the COVID-19 pandemic, as a leading example of Taiwan's evidence-based approach, supported by multiple peer-reviewed studies demonstrating its efficacy in reducing severe outcomes.

The Pavilion features five leading Taiwanese enterprises — Chuang Song Zong, Li Kang Biotech, Timing Pharmaceutical, Taiwan Three Mast, and Grape King Bio — representing Taiwan's dynamic TCM industry that bridges research excellence, innovative product development, and GMP-certified manufacturing for global markets.

The Pavilion's scientific centerpiece, developed by the National Research Institute of Chinese Medicine (NRICM), also showcases NRICM101 and NRICM102— formulas with multi-target pharmacological actions that inhibit viral activity, reduce inflammation, and prevent severe COVID-19 outcomes. NRICM102 users showing a 74% lower mortality rate , underscoring the global potential of Taiwan's scientific TCM model.

"Taiwan's integration of TCM and modern science continues to earn global recognition," said Dr. Yi-Chang Su, Director of the DCMP and NRICM. "We look forward to building partnerships that bring trusted, evidence-based TCM to broader markets."

Throughout the exhibition, Pavilion delegates are meeting with pharmaceutical companies, regulatory experts, and industry promotion organizations from Europe and the Americas to explore potential collaboration — advancing global health through Taiwan's evidence-based TCM model.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2807394/image.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2807395/image_2.jpg

