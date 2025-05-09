circle x black
Take the Tide and Forge Ahead: Pylontech Unveils New C&I Energy Storage Solutions at Intersolar 2025

09 maggio 2025 | 11.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MUNICH, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At Intersolar Europe 2025, Pylontech (SHSE:688063), a global leader in energy storage sector, unveiled its next-generation liquid-cooled systems tailored for the rapidly growing commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage market in Europe.

As a pioneer and leader in residential energy storage, Pylontech has built a strong global brand presence, supported by its vertically integrated R&D and manufacturing capabilities—from core cell technology to complete system integration. In response to the growing demand from the commercial and industrial (C&I) sector, Pylontech has significantly expanded its product portfolio in recent years. At this year's event, the company unveiled the liquid-cooled L2200 OMNI and L3300 BAT—safe, reliable, and high-performance energy storage solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of the market.

The L2200 OMNI is an all-in-one containerized system that integrates PCS, transformer, EMS, and fire protection—offering a plug-and-play solution with simplified deployment and minimized commissioning time. The system features comprehensive safety mechanisms and supports a 1C rate, delivering robust performance. The L3300 BAT is a battery-only system, providing flexibility for diverse applications. Both solutions are engineered for high safety, fast deployment, and strong performance with high C rate. They are certified to major international standards including IEC, VDE, and UN38.3 and more, underscoring Pylontech's commitment to global compliance and market readiness.

In parallel, Pylontech released a joint white paper with TÜV Rheinland titled "High Environmental Adaptability for Commercial and Industrial Liquid-Cooling Battery Energy Storage Systems." The paper addresses the need for stable system performance in environments subject to temperature fluctuations, humidity changes, vibrations, and spatial constraints, etc. and offers insights and practices for tackling these challenges.

"Over the past decade, we have been proud to play an active role in the energy storage industry and witnessed its significant role in shaping the future of energy," said Geoffrey Song, Vice President of Pylontech. "In Europe, the demand from the commercial and industrial sectors is rapidly increasing. We are dedicated to providing the solutions our customers need, remaining a reliable partner and collaborating with industry peers to build a more sustainable future."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2683368/Pylontech.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/take-the-tide-and-forge-ahead-pylontech-unveils-new-ci-energy-storage-solutions-at-intersolar-2025-302450981.html

