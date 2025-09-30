TCMA and the Government of Saskatchewan, Canada sign MOU accelerating toward Net Zero with knowledge transfer and advanced low carbon technologies

Thai Cement Manufacturers Association (TCMA) and the Government of Saskatchewan, Canada have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to exchange knowledge and expertise to accelerate the adoption of CCUS technology and clean energy. This collaboration aims to advance cooperation leading the cement industry toward Net Zero by 2050 and support Thailand’s NDC 3.0 target while outlining a long-term plan for pilot projects in SARABURI SANDBOX.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire – 29 September 2025 - Thai Cement Manufacturers Association (TCMA) and the Government of Saskatchewan, Canada represented by the Ministry of Trade and Export Development, signed an MOU to strengthen and enhance cooperation in sustainable industrial development and decarbonization. The MOU focuses the energy-related sector and advanced CCUS (Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage) technologies. The signing ceremony was honour witnessed by the Deputy Director-General of the Department of Climate Change and Environment, the Deputy Director-General of the Department of Industrial Works, and senior representatives from the Government of Saskatchewan.

Mr. Nopadol Ramyarupa, Vice Chairman and acting Chairman of the TCMA stated that this MOU marks an important step for the Thai cement industry in expanding partnerships with international experts to accelerate progress toward Net Zero in 2050.

"TCMA is delighted to sign this MOU with the government of Saskatchewan represented by the Ministry of Trade and Export Development. This collaboration aims to accelerate the Thai cement industry's progress toward achieving the Net Zero 2050 goal by facilitating collaboration on technological advancements on green energy transition and CCUS technologies. Furthermore, if a pilot project can be established in SARABURI SANDBOX, it would be beneficial in supporting Thailand's green economy. It could serve as a role model on industry decarbonization and inspire the regional and beyond." said Vice Chairman of TCMA.

This MOU collaboration covers the joint development, exchange, and enhancement of knowledge in green energy transition and CCUS technologies, including the exploration of pilot projects. A joint working group will be established to drive implementation, with progress being tracked through an annual report.

The initiative emphasizes technical expertise, capacity building, and knowledge transfer in green energy and CCUS technologies through training, workshops, seminars, and other activities, while also promoting business connections between Saskatchewan and Thailand.

Hon. Warren Kaeding, Minister of Trade and Export Development, Saskatchewan stated "This partnership demonstrates how Saskatchewan's expertise in clean energy and innovation is creating global opportunities. The collaboration with TCMA provides not only an opportunity to share knowledge and experience with Thailand and ASEAN but also reinforces Canada–Thailand relations in advancing greenhouse gas reduction, a critical global agenda, alongside expanding trade and investment opportunities between our countries."

Mr. Pavich Kesavawong, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Climate Change and Environment stated "The Department commends both parties for their vision in initiating this collaboration. It will give Thailand access to advanced technologies and innovations essential for achieving greenhouse gas reduction targets. The DCCE stands ready to support this partnership by integrating economic opportunities with social benefits, ensuring alignment across sectors, and translating policies and plans into action to drive Thailand toward a low-carbon society in a concrete manner."

Mr. Panotson Sujayanont, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Industrial Works added "Carbon reduction is a priority for the industrial sector and a key enabler for the country's competitiveness. It also creates opportunities to access innovations that enhance industrial sustainability. The DIW is ready to support this collaboration as a mechanism to promote the adoption of advanced technologies and low-carbon innovations, facilitating Thai industries to transition toward green and truly sustainable economic development."

The signing of this MOU between TCMA and the Government of Saskatchewan, Canada represented by the Ministry of Trade and Export Development, establishes a framework for exchanging knowledge and expertise, as well as fostering collaboration to advance the adoption of CCUS (Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage) technology and clean energy. The agreement also includes pilot projects supported by the Department of Climate Change and Environment and the Department of Industrial Works. This marks a key milestone for the TCMA in supporting Thailand's efforts to achieve its climate goals.

