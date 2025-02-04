Tent France Grows to 45 Major Companies United in Helping Refugees Access the French Labor Market

PARIS, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tent France – the national business coalition committed to helping refugees connect to work across the country – is proud to announce 14 new member companies, including Accenture, Avis Budget, Boucheron and Novartis. Launched in November 2023 with 31 inaugural companies, it now counts 45 of the country's largest employers in its network.

France hosts over 660,000 refugees, who have a legal right to work. Yet, despite labor shortages – with over half of employers struggling to find workers and around half a million vacancies across key sectors of the economy including construction, IT, telecommunications, logistics, hospitality and health – many refugees are still unemployed. As refugees face numerous structural barriers when trying to find work – such as limited local language proficiency, lack of professional and social networks, gaps in their CVs, and childcare and transportation challenges – there is thus both a need and urgency for companies to help reduce the barriers refugees commonly face and hire them.

"Since the launch of Tent France, we have been supporting our member companies as they have increasingly developed new refugee hiring initiatives or scaled up their existing refugee inclusion programs," said Yasmine Leroux, Director of Tent France. "As companies have accelerated their efforts with Tent France, we have seen a new dynamic lead to over a dozen more major companies joining us, keen to be a part of this growing movement and eager to play their role in tackling the barriers that refugees so often face when trying to access the French labor market."

With Tent France seeing an ever-increasing interest from the French business community to connect to this largely untapped talent pool and integrate them into the workforce, the newest cohort of companies joining Tent France today are: Accenture, Avis Budget Group, Boston Consulting Group, Boucheron, Dalkia, Indeed, Inditex, ManpowerGroup, Novartis, Philips, Sonepar, Squire Patton Boggs, Tata Consultancy Services, and TIP Group.

Tent France offers member companies a host of services free of charge including: resources and trainings for HR teams; the sharing of best practices and ideas, distilled from Tent's international network of hundreds of companies and tailored to the French context; regular convenings and workshops with other Tent France member companies for peer-to-peer learning; and introductions to best-in-class partners that can connect companies to refugee talent.

To learn more about Tent France and to see the full list of its network of 45 member companies, please visit www.tent.org/france.

About Tent FranceWith France welcoming significant numbers of refugees, businesses have a critical role to play in helping them integrate economically in their new communities. Tent France is a network of 45 major companies that are committed to hiring refugees across the country and helping them become job-ready. Tent France is the national coalition of the Tent Partnership for Refugees, which was founded in 2016 by Hamdi Ulukaya, the CEO and founder of Chobani – a multibillion dollar food company in the U.S. – to mobilize the world's largest employers to help refugees access local labor markets. In addition to France, Tent operates in ten other countries across the Americas and Europe. Find out more at www.tent.org/france.

