Giovedì 03 Aprile 2025
Terra Drone Signs MOU with Aramco to Drive Innovation and Localization in Drone Technology

03 aprile 2025 | 05.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TOKYO, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Terra Drone Corporation ("Terra Drone"), the world's No.1 Drone Service Provider for 2024, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Aramco, a leading integrated energy and chemicals company in Saudi Arabia. This strategic partnership aims to drive innovation in drones, robotics, and AI-driven solutions for the oil and gas sector while supporting localization efforts.

The MOU aims to enhance collaboration between Terra Drone and Aramco to advance drone technologies for improved safety and efficiency in the energy sector. It serves as a platform for innovation in R&D, technology piloting, training, and localization, aligning with the shared vision of both organizations to develop solutions and local capabilities that support Saudi Arabia's economic goals.

The MOU was signed by Toru Tokushige, Founder & CEO of Terra Drone Corporation, and Khalid Y. Alqahtani, Aramco's Senior Vice President of Engineering Services.

In 2023, Terra Drone received funding from Wa'ed Ventures to localize advanced drone technologies. Following this investment, Terra Drone established Terra Drone Arabia, its Saudi Arabian branch, focusing on three strategic objectives: localizing its services in the short term, developing R&D and production facilities in the long term, and supporting job creation for skilled Saudis.

Toru Tokushige, Founder & CEO of Terra Drone Corporation, stated:

"This MOU reflects our commitment to driving innovation and supporting localization in line with Aramco's vision. Through Terra Drone Arabia, we aim to introduce cutting-edge drone technologies that enhance safety, efficiency, and workforce development."

The MOU strengthens the partnership between Terra Drone and Aramco, enabling the deployment of innovative drone solutions to address energy sector challenges. Terra Drone leverages its expertise and local presence to support Aramco's operations and Saudi Arabia's technological and economic progress. This collaboration aligns with Terra Drone's commitment to localization, talent development, and fostering a competitive drone industry, contributing to the Kingdom's economic diversification goals.

Terra DroneTerra Drone is the No.1 Drone Service Provider in the world for 2024 and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market (Stock Code: 278A) on November 29 of the same year. Website: https://terra-drone.net/global/

Terra Drone ArabiaTerra Drone Arabia is a group company of Terra Drone. It provides drone solutions including surveying, bathymetry, and data processing to the Middle East and Africa. Website: https://terra-drone.com.sa/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2642842/image.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2608680/Terra_Drone_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/terra-drone-signs-mou-with-aramco-to-drive-innovation-and-localization-in-drone-technology-302419215.html

