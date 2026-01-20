circle x black
The DDC Group Unveils Advanced Agentic AI Platform

20 gennaio 2026 | 16.05
The DDC Group Transforms the Customer Experience Through DDC Evora™ Platform

MANCHESTER, England, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The DDC Group, an AI-first operations partner, today announces the launch of the new DDC Evora™ agentic AI platform. This new offering introduces a new class of intelligent automation to the market, designed to transform customer engagement and operational efficiency for enterprises globally.

The platform is built to autonomously handle complex customer interactions with human-like empathy and reasoning. Its inaugural solutions include DDC Evora™ Voice and DDC Evora™ Sentiment.

The DDC Evora™ Voice transforms traditional contact centres into intelligent, outcome-driven engagement hubs—where every conversation is natural, contextual, and human-like. It listens, understands, and acts in real-time to deliver faster resolutions, higher satisfaction, and measurable business impact.

The DDC Evora™ Sentiment combines acoustic intelligence—tone, pitch, and stress—with linguistic sentiment and intent detection to reveal the emotional and contextual truth inside every interaction. It enables sharper decisions and more empathetic customer conversations by helping businesses listen, interpret, and act in real-time.

"This technology transforms the business landscape by moving beyond scripted bots to deploy truly agentic systems," said Nimesh Akhauri, CEO of The DDC Group. "These predictive intelligent agents can understand complex intent, reason through context, and perform real actions. This creates a collaborative environment where automation, AI, and human expertise work in tandem for optimal results in a single operational system."

The platform also provides powerful analytics and agent-assist features, offering live insights that drive performance coaching and improve the overall customer experience. By combining these functionalities, the platform delivers a consistent and contextual experience across all voice and digital channels.

By integrating advanced AI that combines emotional intelligence with efficiency, The DDC Group is fundamentally shifting how operations are designed, run, and improved. To learn more about how to innovate customer service and engagement strategies, click here.

About The DDC Group: 

The DDC Group is an AI-first operations partner, redefining operations for the digital era, serving clients in the shipping and logistics, energy and utilities, retail and e-commerce, automotive, banking and finance, healthcare, and insurance industries. The DDC Group runs complex and high-stakes operations using intelligent automation, disciplined execution, and end-to-end accountability to deliver real-world impact at scale. Most providers promise efficiency. We promise results. To learn more about The DDC Group, visit theddcgroup.com.

For media inquiries, please contact sabrina.williams@theddcgroup.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2864603/The_DDC_Group_releases_DDC_Evora_Agentic_AI_Platform_ID_1205f8695317.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2643481/The_DDC_Group_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-ddc-group-unveils-advanced-agentic-ai-platform-302664720.html

