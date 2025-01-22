The First "AI Hyperspectral Optical Sorter for Blended Fabrics" in China Release!

DONGGUAN, China, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, DataBeyond Technology officially launched China's first "AI Hyperspectral Optical Sorter for Blended Fabrics" which integrates advanced artificial intelligence algorithms with hyperspectral recognition technology. This breakthrough successfully addresses the long-standing challenges in the sorting of blended fabrics, marking a pivotal milestone in DataBeyond Technology's efforts to drive transformation and upgrades in the textile recycling industry.

Blended Fabric Sorting: A Bottleneck in Traditional TechnologyThe sorting of blended fabrics has been a persistent problem for the textile recycling industry. Blended textiles are made from a mix of various materials with complex and uneven distribution, making it difficult for traditional sorting methods to efficiently and accurately separate these materials. As a result, a large portion of blended fabric waste is either incinerated or landfilled, causing significant resource wastage and environmental damage. In response to this challenge, DataBeyond Technology has innovatively developed the "AI-powered hyperspectral sorter for blended fabrics," which enables precise separation of textiles containing multiple material components. This technology provides an excellent solution for the efficient sorting and recycling of blended fabrics.

Technological Breakthrough: Empowering the Development of Textile RecyclingThe "AI-powered hyperspectral sorter for blended fabrics" revolutionizes the technology for sorting mixed textiles:

Leading a New Chapter in Blended Fabric SortingAfter seven years of dedicated development, DataBeyond Technology has stayed true to its original mission and made continuous breakthroughs. The release of the AI-powered hyperspectral sorter for blended fabrics marks a historic step forward in the recycling of textile waste. This cutting-edge technology will enable the recycling industry to unlock greater value from blended textile waste, opening new profit opportunities for the textile recycling sector and accelerating the arrival of a new era of smart recycling in the industry!

