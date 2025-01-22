Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 22 Gennaio 2025
Aggiornato: 11:24
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

The First "AI Hyperspectral Optical Sorter for Blended Fabrics" in China Release!

22 gennaio 2025 | 11.22
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DONGGUAN, China, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, DataBeyond Technology officially launched China's first "AI Hyperspectral Optical Sorter for Blended Fabrics" which integrates advanced artificial intelligence algorithms with hyperspectral recognition technology. This breakthrough successfully addresses the long-standing challenges in the sorting of blended fabrics, marking a pivotal milestone in DataBeyond Technology's efforts to drive transformation and upgrades in the textile recycling industry.

Blended Fabric Sorting: A Bottleneck in Traditional TechnologyThe sorting of blended fabrics has been a persistent problem for the textile recycling industry. Blended textiles are made from a mix of various materials with complex and uneven distribution, making it difficult for traditional sorting methods to efficiently and accurately separate these materials. As a result, a large portion of blended fabric waste is either incinerated or landfilled, causing significant resource wastage and environmental damage. In response to this challenge, DataBeyond Technology has innovatively developed the "AI-powered hyperspectral sorter for blended fabrics," which enables precise separation of textiles containing multiple material components. This technology provides an excellent solution for the efficient sorting and recycling of blended fabrics.

Technological Breakthrough: Empowering the Development of Textile RecyclingThe "AI-powered hyperspectral sorter for blended fabrics" revolutionizes the technology for sorting mixed textiles:

Leading a New Chapter in Blended Fabric SortingAfter seven years of dedicated development, DataBeyond Technology has stayed true to its original mission and made continuous breakthroughs. The release of the AI-powered hyperspectral sorter for blended fabrics marks a historic step forward in the recycling of textile waste. This cutting-edge technology will enable the recycling industry to unlock greater value from blended textile waste, opening new profit opportunities for the textile recycling sector and accelerating the arrival of a new era of smart recycling in the industry!

More information: https://www.databeyond.com

CONTACT: Aurora Li, liyuting@databeyond.cn

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PQIoHbK8SFE

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-first-ai-hyperspectral-optical-sorter-for-blended-fabrics-in-china-release-302357248.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Arredamento_E_Design AltroAltro ICT Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Ambiente Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Trump, le mosse dopo l'insediamento: stop a 78 leggi Biden
News to go
Gelaterie artigianali, un volume d'affari da 5 miliardi di euro
News t
Bonus mamma 2025, cosa cambia
Mattarella a scuola De Amicis di Palermo, bimbi furono vittima di razzismo - Video
News to go
Naspi e dimissioni volontarie: le novità
News to go
Brunello Cucinelli, fatturato in crescita per la casa di moda
News to go
Lavoratori extra Ue, click day il 5 febbraio
News to go
Caso Visibilia, la ministra Santanchè a processo a Milano
News to go
In Italia tassi prestiti tra i più alti d'Europa
News to go
Israele-Hamas, accordo per tregua a Gaza: cosa prevede
News to go
Meloni ad Abu Dhabi: "Transizione energetica sfida storica"
News to go
Imprese, accordo tra Confindustria e Intesa Sp: 200 miliardi per la crescita


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza