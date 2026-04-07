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The Missing Link to Autonomous Operations: Vitria Introduces Self-Evolving Knowledge Plane

07 aprile 2026 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitria Technology today announced a breakthrough in autonomous network operations ahead of FutureNet World London 2026, introducing its AutonomousKnowledge Plane with Self-Evolving Knowledge—a decisive shift from probabilistic AI to knowledge-driven, explainable, and increasingly autonomous operations.

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As telecom providers accelerate toward 5G-Advanced and Network-as-a-Service (NaaS), traditional data-centric approaches are proving context-poor. Existing observability and AIOps platforms detect and correlate events but a lack true understanding of system relationships and dependencies. Vitria closes this gap by embedding self-evolving knowledge directly into operational workflow. This grounds AI Agents in real-world network, service, and operational context—reducing ambiguity and eliminating the "trust gap" that has stalled autonomy.

The Innovation: Self-Evolving Knowledge

At the core is the VIA Knowledge Plane—a living, continuously evolving knowledge layer that integrates telemetry, topology, and institutional knowledge. It autonomously mines CMDBs, logs, metrics, and historical incidents to build dynamic ontologies using W3C semantic standards. The result is a knowledge-driven digital twin that captures relationships across infrastructure, virtualized functions, and services—enabling AI to reason, act, and improve over time.

"Autonomous operations require more than data—they require understanding. As agentic AI raises the stakes, operating without that understanding is no longer a limitation—it's a liability" said Dr. Dale Skeen, co-founder and CTO of Vitria Technology. "Vitria's Self-Evolving Knowledge Plane transforms AIOps from a system of reporting to system of understanding that enables Agentic AI to reason across complex systems, act with precision, and improve outcomes over time—delivering a credible path to autonomous operations."

From Signals to Root Cause to Resolution

The impact is immediate in complex, cross-domain scenarios. In a recent deployment, Vitria traced degraded user experience in the radio network to resource constraints in a virtualized transport-layer router—pinpointing the root cause across layers and triggering automated remediation. The result: up to 80% faster resolution and 50–80% reduction in manual effort.

Key Differentiators

Deployed in some of the world's largest networks, VIA AIOps is achieving 95%+ incident resolution rates, delivering high levels of automation, and detecting and resolving issues before customer impact.

Vitria Technology will be showcasing these innovations at FutureNet World London, April 2026. To learn more about the transition from data-driven to knowledge-driven operations, visit Vitria.com. 

Media Contact: Ava SpinaleMarketing Manager, Vitriaaspinale@vitria.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ava-spinale-a17767295/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2489838/Vitria_Logov1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-missing-link-to-autonomous-operations-vitria-introduces-self-evolving-knowledge-plane-302735500.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

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