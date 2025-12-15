circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

The new "Fuzozo" will debut at CES 2026 as Tuya partners with Robopoet to build the next-generation AI emotional companion

15 dicembre 2025 | 09.38
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2025, "AI + emotional value" emerged as one of the hottest growth engines in consumer tech. AI toys sold out globally—some even reselling above retail prices—as the trillion-dollar "emotion economy" accelerated a breakneck speed.

But behind the hype lies a real pain point: AI companions can't leave the house.

When users travel abroad and try to share new experiences with their AI buddy, they quickly realize that once they lose Wi-Fi, their companion's "emotions" disappear. Emotional connection shouldn't be blocked by network limitations.

True companionship should follow you everywhere. The golden era of AI companions will arrive when they become as always connected and mobile as your smartphone.

To make that happen, Tuya Smart and Robopoet are jointly launching the cellular-enabled "Fuzozo," set to debut at CES 2026. With this major upgrade, AI emotional companionship moves beyond the living room to become truly mobile-everywhere.

Joe Sun, CEO of Robopoet, said, "We chose to partner with Tuya Smart on the cellular edition of Fuzozo because of Tuya's robust global cloud service capabilities, which ensure stable, seamless emotional companionship. This partnership enables us to concentrate on advancing core innovations in emotional interaction and delivering distinctive AI companion experience to users around the world."

Why the Cellular Fuzozo Represents the "Next Generation" of AI Emotional Companions:

Built-in cellular shatters indoor limitations. Whether commuting, hiking outdoors, or traveling internationally, Fuzozo stays connected for round-the-clock emotional interaction.

Cellular connectivity reduces latency, making conversations and emotional feedback smoother and more natural—no lag, just seamless immersion.

Fuzozo is no longer "a toy for the home." It becomes a true on-the-go partner, rivaling smartwatches and earbuds for your daily screen-free time—unlocking fresh possibilities in a market.

At CES 2026, Tuya Smart and Robopoet will also showcase what's next for AI emotional companions:

More exciting updates await you at the Tuya Smart booth at CES 2026.

For more information, visit Tuya Smart's onsite events at CES 2026 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall, Booth #16838.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2845323/image_843161_28209619.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2845324/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-new-fuzozo-will-debut-at-ces-2026-as-tuya-partners-with-robopoet-to-build-the-next-generation-ai-emotional-companion-302642031.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Arredamento_E_Design Altro Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Pausa pranzo, ecco quanto si può risparmiare portando il cibo da casa
News to go
Ospedali in Italia, ecco i migliori: Lombardia e Veneto conquistano il podio
News to go
Ocm Vino, via libera Ue: semplificazioni ed etichette più chiare
L'eroe di Bondi Beach, affronta il terrorista e gli strappa il fucile: il video
Chieti, branco di lupi davanti a una villetta - Video
News to go
Natale 2025, rincari di panettone e pandoro: il confronto con il 2021
News to go
E' il 2025 il secondo anno più caldo della storia
Josh O'Connor torna con 'Wake Up Dead Man': "Oggi contano più le narrazioni che i fatti" - Video
Referendum, Parodi (Anm): "Clima avvelenato, mi aspetto di tutto" - Video
News to go
Aviaria, identificato negli Usa primo caso umano al mondo di virus H5N5
News to go
Carceri, al via il Giubileo dei Detenuti
News to go
Sciopero generale oggi, cortei da Milano a Palermo - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza