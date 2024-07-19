Cerca nel sito
 
The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games: the Paris Region is opening an online NewsRoom and will be making its news and content available to all the press throughout the Games

19 luglio 2024 | 16.20
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To facilitate the work of the press, and particularly the foreign press, the Paris Region has set up a virtual NewsRoom featuring all the information, content and tools relating to the Paris Region's three strategic areas of responsibility for the Games, in both English and French:

With this NewsRoom, the Region aims to simplify and optimise sources of information for the press, thanks to its one-stop shop approach and easy access to key contacts in the Paris Region.

Click here to access the NewsRoom: https://newsroom-en.iledefrance.fr/ 

As a reminder, the Paris Region is the leading public funder of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games after the French government. It has invested more than €500m to finance transport, sports facilities, green spaces, housing and to contribute to safety measures. The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games will be the first Games in history to be 100% accessible by carbon-free public transport. Lastly, the Paris region is Europe's leading economic region and the third largest in the world, accounting for 30% of the country's GDP and with strong international appeal. The Paris Region is active in most of the areas that affect the daily lives of its 12 million inhabitants: transport infrastructure, but also high schools, the region's ecological transition and economic development. It is pursuing a development policy that places the decarbonisation of its economy at the heart of its priorities, with an investment of over €10 billion.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2460399/Newsroom_Home_Page.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2460400/Region_IDF_Logo.jpg

Contact : servicepresse@iledefrance.fr 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-paris-2024-olympic-and-paralympic-games-the-paris-region-is-opening-an-online-newsroom-and-will-be-making-its-news-and-content-available-to-all-the-press-throughout-the-games-302201579.html

