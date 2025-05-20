circle x black
Martedì 20 Maggio 2025
Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

The team of "Ambassadors for Ancient Architecture" makes a collective appearance, "recommending" Chinese ancient architecture to the world.

20 maggio 2025 | 13.38
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TAIYUAN, China, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Produced by Shanxi International Communication Center

On the fertile land of Shanxi, where the essence of Chinese civilization thrives, lie the most magnificent codes of ancient Chinese architecture. From the towering Buddhist temples to the exquisite folk residences; from the upturned eaves to the carved beams and painted rafters, every ancient building stands as a museum, with each brick and tile etched with the warmth of craftsmanship. Every approach and exploration is a dialogue with history.

The micro-documentary Ambassadors for Ancient Architecture, produced by the Shanxi International Communication Center, has officially been launched! Comprising 5 episodes, the series adopts a unique humanistic perspective to delve into the depths of time and connect with the soul of ancient architecture. Six "ambassadors for ancient architecture" engage in a dialogue spanning a thousand years, recommending Chinese ancient architecture to the world.

For more information, please click the following links:

Ep2  I'm opening a mystery box in Zezhouhttps://x.com/ShanxiTimes/status/1924312307821408453?t=TbMLE6T-DLHm1pE1aZvkjw&s=19 

Ep3  Whispers of Time in Paintingshttps://x.com/ShanxiTimes/status/1924324692955128227?t=clO37-dYCmLQh0hVk93USA&s=19 

Ep4  Treasures Sealed by Timehttps://x.com/ShanxiTimes/status/1924327999698313656?t=ZGZuzIeSJU36nDqNFQ-zGw&s=19 

Ep5  My Jinci, My Homehttps://x.com/ShanxiTimes/status/1924330772372308369?t=pjWf_ZGuQHP5UVCXBLgVJw&s=19

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JuULyV3kUbs 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-team-of-ambassadors-for-ancient-architecture-makes-a-collective-appearance-recommending-chinese-ancient-architecture-to-the-world-302460394.html

in Evidenza