THE THREE CS: EMPLOYEES DEMAND CALM, COMFORT, AND CUSTOMISATION… BUT OFFICES AREN'T DELIVERING

LONDON, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After five years of debating where people should work, employees have a clear message: it's time for employers to get the basics right.

According to the latest global survey from leading workplace creation firm Unispace, workers are clear on what they need: less noise and distraction,with 75% saying these hinder performance, and more spaces designed around calm, comfort, and customisation. Yet 1 in 4 say their workplace isn't comfortable, and over a fifth (21%) report their space doesn't support their role.

The Unispace study, A Moment of Clarity - a survey of full-time employees across 14 markets - finds that employees are ready to perform, but workplaces are still holding them back.

"The office is no longer in crisis; it's in progress. We've gone from reluctance to rhythm, and the focus now is on getting back to basics," said Rob Frank, CEO, EMEA. "The message is consistent across Europe: give people calm, comfortable, customised spaces, and they will deliver."

From "storming" to "norming"

Since 2020, Unispace's in-depth surveys have tracked the workplace's journey.

The shifts seen mirror a well-known team development framework by psychologist Bruce Tuckman, which describes how groups evolve through four stages:

The silent failure

Workplaces may be open, but for many employees, they're anything but productive.

This "silent failure" is amplified by the constant digital noise and workplaces not fit for purpose, which is only set to increase.

Looking ahead to 2030

Offices will remain a central part of working life, but their role is changing.

Employers must act now

Organisations that don't deliver the basics risk jeopardising both productivity and people. Employers must:

"If the workplace isn't working, your people aren't reaching their full potential and productivity is at risk," said Rob Frank, CEO, EMEA . "The fundamentals matter more than ever, and employers that listen now will be the ones that thrive in 2030."

