circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

The United Nations Development Programme and Exponential Science Foundation Partner to Develop Government Blockchain Academy to Advance Public Sector Innovation

15 settembre 2025 | 12.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ISTANBUL and LONDON, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Exponential Science Foundation have announced a partnership to develop the Government Blockchain Academy – a new initiative designed to drive public sector innovation. The Academy will provide specialized education and implementation programs that harness blockchain, AI, and other emerging technologies to help governments drive transformative change.

The Academy aims to guide governments to find solutions to specific challenges across five main pillars, bridging the gap between education and implementation, culminating in deploying blockchain solutions to pressing development challenges.

Academy Pillars

The Government Blockchain Academy will officially launch its first country programs in 2026, with preparatory work, curriculum design and stakeholder engagement commencing in 2025. The formal announcement of the Government Blockchain Academy will take place during the TOKEN2049 in Singapore (1-2nd October 2025). As part of the unveiling, the initiative will host an industry roundtable, aimed at aligning protocol developers, infrastructure providers and gathering support for this global educational initiative.

"At UNDP, we are committed to institutional innovation, including creating spaces for governments to explore and test frontier technologies. The Government Blockchain Academy builds on this spirit, offering a pathway for countries to tackle complex development challenges in new ways and move from experimentation to implementation in ways that strengthen transparency, inclusion, and resilience," Irena Cerovic, Innovation Team Leader, UNDP Europe and Central Asia.

"This is not just an educational initiative. It's a collective blueprint for public innovation," said Prof. Paolo Tasca, Executive Chairman of Exponential Science. "By bringing together diverse partners under one framework, we can ensure that governments have the tools and the talent they need to navigate the next wave of digital transformation."

The Government Blockchain Academy will offer in-person workshops, online modules, and leadership forums tailored to public sector and local needs. Government participants will gain access to selected resources along with tailored incubation, expert advisory and guidance through their digital learning program.

Each government team will receive structured support—from use case identification and requirements development, to collaborating with Academy experts and industry partners—culminating in joint solution design workshops that align decision-makers and technical stakeholders to co-create scalable, high-impact blockchain initiatives that address national priorities.

The Government Blockchain Academy will function as a global hub, a space for dialogue, experimentation and learning, empowering officials to engage with frontier technologies and shape policies that reflect digital inclusion, security and sovereignty.

For more information or to express interest in participating, visit:Altfinlab – Innovation community platform https://www.exp.science

Media Contact:Margot Baskerm.basker@exp.science

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-united-nations-development-programme-and-exponential-science-foundation-partner-to-develop-government-blockchain-academy-to-advance-public-sector-innovation-302556226.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Altro Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Scuola, si torna tra i banchi
News to go
Influenza, la vaccinazione non decolla: i dati
Elly Schlein a Giorgia Meloni. "Alimenta clima incandescente, irresponsabile" - Video
Gentiloni a Ventotene: "Toccherà all'Europa essere il baluardo della democrazia"
Tajani e Gasparri, sfida a racchettoni in spiaggia con l'eurodeputata Ppe Kircher - Video
"Lo abbiamo preso", Trump e l'annuncio sul killer di Charlie Kirk - Video
'Bella Ciao' sui proiettili del killer di Charlie Kirk - Video
News to go
Trump: "Droni russi in Polonia forse un errore"
News to go
Accordo da 300 miliardi di dollari tra OpenAI e Oracle
News to go
Prezzi degli alimenti tornano a crescere dopo due mesi: burro, olio e riso al top
News to go
Nasa, su Marte indizi di vita passata
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, in arrivo pioggia e temporali


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza