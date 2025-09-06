Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist Wins Gold at Global Product Technology Innovation Awards 2025

Award-winning smart floor washer makes its debut at IFA Berlin

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tineco today announced that its latest flagship innovation, the FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist, has received the All-Scenario Cleaning Innovation Gold Award at the Global Product Technology Innovation Awards 2025. Presented on the opening days of IFA 2025 in Berlin, this recognition highlights Tineco's commitment to pushing the boundaries of intelligent home cleaning technology.

The FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist represents a new generation of smart floor washers, designed to address the everyday challenges of modern households. With an ultra-thin 11 cm body, it can glide under low furniture and reach tight corners with ease. Its breakthrough StreakFree Technology ensures floors are left spotless and dry within moments, eliminating the water streaks and residue that traditional cleaning devices often leave behind. For more stubborn messes, the integrated HydroBurst Technology applies a high-pressure angled water jet to loosen and remove dirt effectively.

Beyond cleaning performance, the FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist is engineered for convenience and efficiency. The advanced FlashDry Self-Cleaning System combines heated water with 85°C rapid drying to keep the device hygienic and ready for its next use. An extended runtime of up to 75 minutes allows users to complete whole-home cleaning on a single charge, while triple-sided edge cleaning ensures precise results along walls and baseboards.

By combining design elegance with powerful, user-focused features, the FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist reflects Tineco's ongoing mission to deliver high-performance appliances that make life easier. The Gold Award at the Global Product Technology Innovation Awards 2025 underlines the brand's position as a leading innovator in the home cleaning sector.

About Tineco

Tineco (/ˈtɪnkoʊ/) was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 19.5 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit tineco.com.

