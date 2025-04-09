circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 09 Aprile 2025
Aggiornato: 10:45
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Tokyo Steps up as "Fashion Powerhouse": Rising Designers Chosen for Paris-linked Awards in NFDT & SFDA 2025 Final Runway Showcase

09 aprile 2025 | 10.22
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TOKYO, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tokyo Metropolitan Government held the final round of two key fashion competitions -- Next Fashion Designer of Tokyo 2025 (NFDT) and Sustainable Fashion Design Award 2025 (SFDA) -- on Saturday, March 29, 2025. The final judging was conducted in the form of a fashion show, celebrating the creativity and potential of emerging designers.

Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202504016677?p=images

"NFDT2025" is a competition aimed at discovering and nurturing young designers living or studying in Tokyo, providing them with the opportunity to grow into internationally successful talents. "SFDA2025," meanwhile, seeks to introduce innovative fashion pieces that reimagine traditional Japanese materials such as kimono fabrics for global audiences.

The judging panels for each competition included some of the most prominent figures in the fashion industry. For NFDT, the panel included Kunihiko Morinaga, designer of ANREALAGE and a regular at Paris Fashion Week, and Yusuke Takahashi, Creative Director of CFCL, along with six other leading industry figures. The SFDA panel featured Norbert Leuret, President of LVMH Japan, and Hideaki Shikama, designer of "Children of the discordance" and a regular at Milan Fashion Week, alongside six additional distinguished experts.

In total, 16 exceptional works were selected across both competitions, receiving top honors in various categories:Award Recipients: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202504016677-O1-SdUhue8P.pdf 

The 16 winning designers will receive support ranging from brand development guidance to opportunities for international showcase, including potential participation in Paris Fashion Week.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is committed to advancing the fashion and apparel industry as part of its broader vision to position Tokyo alongside Paris, Milan, New York and London as a leading global fashion capital. A variety of strategic initiatives are underway, with more planned in the future.

More information is available at:https://nfdt.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ https://sfda.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tokyo-steps-up-as-fashion-powerhouse-rising-designers-chosen-for-paris-linked-awards-in-nfdt--sfda-2025-final-runway-showcase-302421599.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Moda Arredamento_E_Design Altro Economia_E_Finanza Altro Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Dazi e vino italiano, Consorzio Montepulciano: "C'è apprensione ma siamo fiduciosi" - Video
Renzi a Vinitaly, siparietto con Centinaio: "Fate parlare lui che fa il vino" - Video
News to go
Re Carlo e Camilla, 20 anni di matrimonio celebrati in Italia
News to go
Trump: "Cina subirà ulteriore imposta 50% se non annullerà dazi reciproci"
News to go
Istat, è boom di italiani emigrati all'estero
News to go
Terre rare Ucraina, Kiev invierà delegazione in Usa questa settimana
News to go
Borsa, crollo dei mercati asiatici
Milano, corteo pro Pal davanti Prefettura. Scontri con la polizia - Video
News to go
Scioperi aprile 2025, dai treni agli aerei: chi si ferma
News to go
Borsa, Europa apre negativa
News to go
"Lingua italiana minacciata", l'allarme di Mattarella
Lotito: "Suor Paola era una sorella" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza