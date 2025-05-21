Triskell Software named a Representative Vendor for 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools

MADRID, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Triskell Software is proud to announce its inclusion as a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Enterprise Agile Planning (EAP) Tools. This marks the second year in a row that Triskell has been recognized in this market research, further solidifying its position as a trusted partner for organizations looking to scale agility, strategy execution, and hybrid portfolio management across the enterprise.

"This recognition by Gartner reinforces our commitment to delivering truly end-to-end platform that supports organizations at every level — from high-level strategic roadmapping down to day-to-day execution", says Angel Garcia, CEO of Triskell Software. "Today, businesses need more than isolated tools. Our vision is to provide unified solutions that enable them to connect strategy, products, projects, and value realization across the entire life cycle."

As stated in the report, EAP tools are becoming critical to the software delivery value stream, not only supporting frameworks like SAFe, but also enabling advanced capabilities such as AI assistants, financial governance, and real-time analytics.

Garcia adds, "Our mission is to help organizations bridge the gap between strategic vision and day-to-day execution. By connecting hybrid portfolio management, investment tracking and agile product delivery into a single, unified value stream, our solutions enable businesses to stay aligned and drive value at every level."

As enterprise agility evolves toward a more data-driven, value-focused approach, Triskell remains committed to empowering businesses with the tools they need to thrive in a complex, fast-moving digital landscape.

About Triskell Software

Triskell is an enterprise solution focusing on Strategy Execution Management with advanced Project Portfolio Management features, helping to fill the gap between planning and proper execution. Triskell allows companies to plan, prioritize, manage and monitor their organization's initiatives. It includes tools for demand management, capacity management, project portfolio management, application portfolio management, resource management, financial management, waterfall and agile project management, and IT service portfolio management.

