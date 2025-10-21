TrueLayer to Acquire Zimpler, Creating a European Pay by Bank Powerhouse

LONDON and STOCKHOLM, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueLayer, Europe's leading Pay by Bank network, today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Zimpler, the fastest growing Pay by Bank network in the Nordics. The acquisition will bring together two of Europe's most innovative Pay by Bank providers, further strengthening TrueLayer as a formidable force in the European payments industry.

This acquisition marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of Pay by Bank across Europe. By expanding TrueLayer's pan-European network and deep expertise in payment technology with Zimpler's strong position in the Nordic market, TrueLayer will be uniquely positioned to further accelerate the shift from legacy card payments to smarter, faster, and more secure payments via Pay by Bank.

The acquisition is another clear step forward for TrueLayer in its mission to build a powerful alternative to legacy payments in Europe, fostering greater competition, innovation and value for businesses and their consumers.

With some of the highest adoption rates of account-to-account (A2A) payments anywhere in the world, the Nordic region has been a proving ground for Pay by Bank. By acquiring Zimpler, TrueLayer will have more than 20 million users and will add coverage across key markets such as Sweden, Finland, and will add additional A2A capabilities through the Swish payment rail integration. This significantly strengthens TrueLayer's pan-European network, accelerating the shift to smarter, safer, and more cost-effective payments.

Founded in 2012 by Johan Friis and Kristofer Ekman Sinclair, Zimpler has grown rapidly to become a Pay by Bank leader in the Nordics. TrueLayer is proud to welcome Zimpler's founders and shareholders on this journey – joining the likes of Stripe, Northzone, and Tiger Global in backing its mission to transform the way the world pays.

"I am excited to welcome the Zimpler team to TrueLayer," said Francesco Simoneschi, Co-founder and CEO of TrueLayer. "We've long admired their progress, and we're excited to add such an incredible group of builders and payment experts to the TrueLayer team. We're not just expanding our footprint in the Nordics – we're combining talent, technology, and scale to accelerate Pay by Bank adoption across the continent, and further strengthening Pay by Bank as a force of disruption that is changing how the world pays."

"Joining forces with TrueLayer is a fantastic opportunity to build the leading Pay by Bank provider in Europe," said Johan Strand, CEO of Zimpler. "TrueLayer has a proven track record of innovation and a powerful network. Our combined strengths will allow us to offer an even more compelling proposition to the market. Joining TrueLayer will enable us to reach new heights and drive the next wave of growth in the industry. At the same time, we remain firmly anchored in Sweden, with our local licence and expertise ensuring continuity for our customers."

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval. The change in control has been submitted to the Finansinspektionen – the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. When the outcome of the regulatory review is announced we will communicate it through official channels.

Perella Weinberg acted as exclusive financial advisor to Zimpler on the transaction.

TrueLayer, based in London and founded in 2016 by Francesco Simoneschi and Luca Martinetti, is Europe's fastest growing payments network. We power smarter, safer and faster online payments by combining real-time bank payments with financial and identity data. Businesses use our products to onboard new users, accept money and make payouts in seconds, and at scale. We're live across 22 countries and more than 15 million users trust us to process their transactions. Though we're not stopping here. We're on a mission to change the way the world pays. And we won't stop until we've unlocked the full potential of payments.

Zimpler is the fastest-growing Pay by Bank network in the Nordics, connecting businesses with over 350 million customer bank accounts across 25+ markets. Founded in Sweden in 2012, Zimpler simplifies payments with instant deposits, payouts, and smarter financial flows.

The company's mission is to democratize payments and enable growth for businesses across industries and markets. Today, Zimpler is the partner of choice for companies that demand speed, security, and scale. By combining faster transactions, stronger compliance, and top-tier service, Zimpler turns payments into a driver of growth. Learn more at zimpler.com.

