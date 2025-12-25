Tuya Smart Launches "Hey Tuya:" A Super AI Life Assistant Bringing Physical AI to Everyday Life

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA; HKEX: 2391), a global AI cloud platform service provider, today announced the launch of Hey Tuya, a next-generation Super AI Life Assistant designed to seamlessly integrate artificial intelligence into daily life. Hey Tuya marks a major milestone in the evolution of AI agents and physical AI. Built on a multi-agent collaborative architecture, it will transform how AI moves beyond screens to deliver proactive, intelligent assistance across home, office, and more scenarios in daily life.

Multi-Device Collaboration: Making AI Ubiquitous

Much like J.A.R.V.I.S., Tony Stark's iconic AI assistant in the Iron Man movies, Hey Tuya is evolving into more than a virtual assistant answering simple questions. It is designed to become an AI life assistant capable of sensing environments, learning user habits, and coordinating with physical devices. Unlike traditional AI assistants confined to single devices, Hey Tuya is engineered to break beyond the screen, empowering users to summon their AI assistant from anywhere, whether through the Tuya App, smart speakers, control hubs, or even AI toys and wearables. It will facilitate multi-device collaboration and orchestrate smart devices and equipment, delivering a connected and intelligent experience throughout everyday life.

Hey Tuya will feature short-term and long-term memory, designed to learn and adapt to users' routines, environmental preferences, and habits. Over time, it will evolve beyond reactive commands to anticipate needs and offer proactive recommendations. As it learns your habits, Hey Tuya will possibly suggest turning on the air conditioner 30 minutes before you arrive home, preheating the water heater and opening bedroom curtains ahead of your 7 a.m. wake-up, or dimming lights and activating a humidifier as you wind down for sleep. This continuous learning process will make interactions feel more intuitive, seamless, and efficient.

Full-Scenario Coverage: From Home to Office and Beyond

Hey Tuya's capabilities are designed to span diverse life scenarios, taking on different roles:

Powered by Tuya's Proprietary PAE Technology

Hey Tuya's ubiquitous AI experience is built on Tuya's proprietary PAE (Physical AI Engine), which deploys the AI-Device Real-Time Network (AD-RTN) edge acceleration network globally. With the AD-RTN as a foundation, Tuya Real-Time Communication (T-RTC) provides a reliable, low-latency, resilient, and global real-time communication system for AI devices.

Tuya has further developed engines for natural language multimodal interaction (Conversational AI Engine), visual understanding (Vision AI Engine), and IoT device communication and control (IoT Intelligence Engine). Leveraging OmniMem long-term memory technology, PAE enables continuous learning across multimodal interactions and device behaviors, allowing the AI to truly understand user preferences and spatial habits.

Through its Adaptive Expert System (AES) and Dynamic Orchestration Agent (DOA), PAE deeply integrates AI cognition and decision-making with real-world smart devices, forming a complete loop from perception to execution—creating intelligent spaces that grow and self-optimize.

Hey Tuya will be available to individual consumers and open to global brands and developers, who will be able to integrate Hey Tuya into their AI hardware or customize it further. Tuya's open DNA will accelerate the evolution and adoption of Physical AI worldwide, fostering an open, symbiotic, and vibrant AIoT ecosystem.

Currently, developers have created over 12,000 AI Agents on Tuya's platform, with 155 million daily AI interactions globally across various scenarios. In the future, Hey Tuya will integrate user feedback and best practices to further enhance the experience.

Availability

Hey Tuya is now live with initial capabilities. Users can download the Tuya App from major app stores or visit Tuya.AI to begin the journey with Hey Tuya as it continues to expand its full range of features.

About Tuya Smart

Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA; HKEX: 2391) is a global leader in AI cloud platform services, dedicated to applying AI to everyday life. Through its AI Agent development platform and TuyaOpen open-source framework, Tuya integrates multimodal AI capabilities, lowers development barriers, and accelerates AI's integration with the physical world. Tuya provides innovative Physical AI solutions for smart devices, commercial applications, and industry developers, fostering an open and neutral global ecosystem. As of September 30, 2025, Tuya's AI developer platform has over 1.622 million registered accounts across more than 200 countries and regions.

For more information: About Tuya | Tuya Smart

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851768/image_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851769/2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851770/3.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851771/4.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851772/5.jpg

