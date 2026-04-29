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Tweddle Group Receives Top Supplier Rating from Toyota (TMNA)

29 aprile 2026 | 15.14
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Supplier Analysis Recognizes High-Quality, On-Time Delivery of Over 2 Million Parts

CTA

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tweddle Group, a top provider of product service and support information, today received an "A" supplier grade from Toyota (TMNA).

The grade recognizes Tweddle Group's support of Toyota's Print/Kit/Ship operation and their "ability to achieve and maintain a 'Stable, Reliable, & Self-Learning Supply Base in North America'."

"This accomplishment would not be possible without the dedication, collaboration and resilience our team members demonstrate each day," said Tweddle Group President Todd Headlee. "I especially want to acknowledge everyone who contributed to our Toyota programs over the past year. Their commitment truly made the difference."

Amanda Fender, Tweddle Group Vice President of Print Kit Ship and Owner's Information Development, outlined the company's Toyota (TMNA) output. "In 2025CY we shipped 2,272,038 owner information parts out of our Clinton Township location, with shipments made multiple times per week," Fender said. "These printed materials require coordination and change management efforts to support ongoing vehicle builds, new model year launches, engineering changes and more. We maintained perfect on-time delivery and incredible quality."

This is Tweddle Group's eighth year receiving an "A" grade, the highest supplier rating granted by Toyota (TMNA).

About Tweddle Group

Tweddle Group, a division of CJK Group, Inc., believes products should be easy to use, and delivers integrated, multi-channel information solutions to support every aspect of the post-sale experience—for product managers, technicians and—most of all—consumers. For more information, visit www.tweddle.com.

Media Contact: Lisa Ekstromlekstrom@tweddle.com

About Toyota (TMNA)

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) is the operating subsidiary that oversees all operations of the Toyota Motor Corporation in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. For more information, visit toyota.com/usa.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2968140/Tweddle_Group_ranked_by_Toyota.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1903619/CJK_Tweddle_Logotype_Stacked_CMYK_50K_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tweddle-group-receives-top-supplier-rating-from-toyota-tmna-302757284.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

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