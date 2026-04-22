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Tweddle Group to Empower DIY Service and Repair for Slate Truck

22 aprile 2026 | 14.24
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Groundbreaking Package Demonstrates "Commitment to Greater EV Service, Ownership"

CTA

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tweddle Group announced a partnership with Slate Auto on a groundbreaking aftersales package for the Slate Truck. The Michigan-based product information provider will develop a full suite of technical support deliverables and tools for Slate Auto, a new American company building vehicles that people can afford, personalize and love. The announcement follows the launch of the Slate Truck in 2025 and over 160,000 reservations for the Truck to date.

Tweddle Group President Todd Headlee described how Tweddle Group's support content will allow EV owners and technicians alike to troubleshoot complex issues quickly and easily. "The Slate Truck is truly groundbreaking in the sense that it's designed to accommodate a wide range of user-service for modifications and repair," Headlee said.

"Our content is always designed to bring people up to speed quickly. But whereas before, our content had a split audience, with techs over here and owners over there, the Slate content will be designed to address both audiences at the same time."

Headlee said the Tweddle Group content aims to make repair and modification simple for owners and technicians alike. First deliveries for the Slate Truck are targeted for 2026.

About Tweddle Group

Tweddle Group, a division of CJK Group, Inc., believes products should be easy to use, and delivers integrated, multi-channel information solutions to support every aspect of the post-sale experience for product managers, technicians and, most of all, consumers. For more information, visit https://tweddle.com.

Media Contact:Lisa Ekstromlekstrom@tweddle.com

About Slate Auto

Slate is a new American company established in 2022 focused on delivering radically affordable, personalizable and reliable electric vehicles. The Slate Truck is an innovative platform so customizable that it can transform from a 2-seat pickup to a 5-seat SUV. Slate was founded on a disruptive business model of simplifying the manufacturing process and reindustrializing America. Visit https://www.slate.auto/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2960743/Tweddle_Group__The_Slate_Truck_is_truly_groundbreaking_in_the_sense_that_it_s_designed_to_accommoda.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2960742/Tweddle_Group__Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tweddle-group-to-empower-diy-service-and-repair-for-slate-truck-302747673.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

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