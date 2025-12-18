Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan attends the Grand Finale of the 33rd UAE President Cup for Arabian Purebred Horses at Abu Dhabi Turf Club

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, attended the grand finale of the 33rd UAE President Cup for Arabian Purebred Horses.

His Excellency crowned the winner of the seventh and final race of the evening, HH The President Cup for Arabian Purebred Horses (Group 1), the richest race of the night with a prize purse of AED 8 million. HM Alchahine, owned by The National Stables, trained by Hilal and Tahnoon Al Alawi, and ridden by Italian jockey Cristian Demuro, took away the prestigious title after clocking 2:23.55 minutes over the 2,200-metre distance.

On the occasion, His Excellency highlighted that the UAE President Cup embodies the leadership's unwavering commitment to preserving the nation's rich equine heritage. He also praised the event's role in reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for Arabian horse racing and in attracting elite competitors from around the world. His Excellency further commended the event for its continued contribution to supporting the equine sector and promoting the sustainability of authentic heritage for future generations.

Earlier in the evening, Dark Trooper, owned by Wathnan Racing, trained by Alban de Mieulle, and ridden by Christophe Soumillon, claimed victory in HH The President Cup for Thoroughbreds, worth AED 1 million, completing the 1,400-metre race in 1:21.89 minutes.

The race meeting featured seven thrilling races, alongside spectacular drone displays and the operetta 'Zayed's Dream, An Everlasting Dream'. The total prize money for the evening reached AED 10.8 million, drawing a large crowd of racing fans and dignitaries.

The opening race over 2,200 metres was won by Samaa Al Ezz, owned by Yas Racing, trained by Ibrahim Al Hadrami, and ridden by Ray Dawson, claiming the Abu Dhabi Turf Club Conditions race for fillies and mares, worth AED 150,000, in 2:27.10 minutes.

A standout highlight of the evening came in the second race when Rasasi, owned by Al Rahmani Racing, trained by Ahmed Al Muhairbi, and ridden by Richard Mullen, broke the track record in the Yas Sprint for Arabian Purebreds (Group 3) over 1,200 metres, winning the AED 400,000 race in 1:15.32 minutes.

In the third race, Turquoise, owned by Al Ajban Stables, trained by Abdullah Al Hammadi, and ridden by Andrew Slattery, won the Al Wathba Mile (Conditions) over 1,600 metres, worth AED 350,000, in 1:42.59 minutes.

The fourth race saw Al Laith, owned by Leith Racing, trained by Ahmed Al Muhairbi, and ridden by Richard Mullen, secure a second victory for the connections by winning the UAE Breeders' Cup for Arabian Purebreds (turf-bred) over 1,600 metres, worth AED 500,000, in 1:43.84 minutes.

In the fifth race, Haseef, owned by Wathnan Racing, trained by Damien Watrigant, and ridden by James Doyle, delivered a commanding performance to win the Abu Dhabi Derby (Listed) over 2,200 metres, worth AED 400,000, finishing in 2:25.75 minutes.

The evening was also attended by His Excellency Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society; Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation; and Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Wajib Volunteer Association.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2848035/Abu_Dhabi_Turf_Club.jpgVideo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2848546/UAE_President_Cup.mp4

