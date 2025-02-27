circle x black
comunicato stampa

UtilityInnovation Group™ Appoints Daniel Taschik as CTO of GridSure™

27 febbraio 2025 | 14.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UtilityInnovation Group (UIG) has appointed renowned technology leader and cloud architecture veteran Daniel Taschik as the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of GridSure, UIG's cloud-based grid management platform. Taschik's expertise in developing scalable, high-performance digital platforms will be key in GridSure's expansion.

GridSure is an integrated controls and asset management platform, leveraging data-driven insights and cyber-secure AnywhereEngineering tools to manage grid capacity, improve overall system resilience, and monitor infrastructure. Key Network Operations Centers (NOCs) across North America and Europe position GridSure to deliver cutting edge solutions to a growing number of utility, large energy user (LEU), and data center clients globally. As CTO, Taschik will lead the development of new capabilities, ensuring GridSure remains at the forefront of grid modernization.

Taschik holds a master's degree in software engineering from the Hasso Plattner Institute in Germany and was invited by SAP co-founder Hasso Plattner to work at SAP's Office of the CTO in Palo Alto. He later co-founded Dubsmash, a viral mobile app that amassed 160 million users before being acquired by Reddit. Following Dubsmash, Taschik founded MyCrew and Masters, platforms that redefined social fitness and virtual training. Most recently, as CTO of Obé Fitness, he led major infrastructure upgrades and scalable software development, reinforcing his expertise in building high-performance digital platforms.

"Taking on the CTO role at UIG is an exciting opportunity—one that blends deep technical work with a meaningful mission to shape the future of electric grid infrastructure," said Taschik. "Advanced power systems are key to integrating load growth with the existing electric grid, enabling benefits from renewables and decarbonization, and I'm thrilled to tackle these challenges alongside an exceptional team."

With GridSure advancing new capabilities to meet the growing demand for dynamic, sustainable grid solutions, Taschik's technical leadership will be essential in driving innovation and scale. His technical leadership and entrepreneurial experience will be instrumental in scaling the platform and ensuring utilities and large energy users have the tools needed to enhance grid stability and decarbonization efforts.

"Daniel's experience deploying state-of-the-art, scalable cloud infrastructure makes him a perfect fit to lead GridSure's growth. His expertise will help drive the innovation needed to support a more dynamic electric grid," said Derek Tugwell, President and Co-founder of UIG. "We're excited to have him on board and look forward to the impact he'll make."

About UtilityInnovation Group 

UtilityInnovation Group (UIG) is a leader in designing, building, protecting, and operating the global carbon-free grid of the future. UIG, founded by the core leadership team that helped shape the US microgrid market, specializes in utility protection and controls engineering, substation, and distribution development, microgrid development, and grid resiliency. Together with their partners, UIG has developed an industry-leading, international presence dedicated to their mission of shaping the future of electric grid infrastructure across the globe through an explicit focus on decarbonization and the ever-increasing need for resiliency.

For more information about UtilityInnovation Group, visit UtilityInnovation.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2628513/GridSure_NOC.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2251850/Utility_Innovation_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/utilityinnovation-group-appoints-daniel-taschik-as-cto-of-gridsure-302386446.html

