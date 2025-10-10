circle x black
"Utsunomiya, the City of Bicycles," Proudly Presents World-class Road Cycling Event "SUBARU LAYBACK presents 2025 UTSUNOMIYA JAPAN CUP CYCLE ROAD RACE" from October 17-19, 2025

10 ottobre 2025
- Event to Be Streamed Live Online -

- 19 Teams, 114 Riders, including UCI WorldTeams and World-renowned International Teams, to Compete -

UTSUNOMIYA, Japan, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The UTSUNOMIYA JAPAN CUP CYCLE ROAD RACE Organising Committee will host the "SUBARU LAYBACK presents 2025 UTSUNOMIYA JAPAN CUP CYCLE ROAD RACE" from October 17 (Fri.) to 19 (Sun.), 2025, in Utsunomiya, a Japanese city famous for hosting road bicycle racing. Recognized as Asia's premier one-day road race and the only UCI ProSeries event in Japan, this race will gather top riders from around the world in October. Online streaming will also be available, increasing anticipation for this year's Japan Cup.

Official website: https://www.japancup.gr.jp/index.php/2025/english 

From the top-tier UCI WorldTeams, six teams will compete:EF EDUCATION-EASYPOST (USA)BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS (BRN)COFIDIS (FRA)INTERMARCHE-WANTY (BEL)LIDL-TREK (USA)TEAM JAYCO ALULA (AUS)

Among participating prominent riders such as Jonathan Milan (ITA) (LIDL-TREK), winner of two Tour de France stages and the green jersey; Michael Matthews (AUS) (TEAM JAYCO ALULA), a strong contender for both the criterium and road race; Yuhi Todome (JPN) (EF EDUCATION-EASYPOST), the only Japanese rider on a WorldTeam; and Japan's ace, Yukiya Arashiro (JPN) (SOLUTION TECH VINI FANTINI).

From the UCI ProTeams division, the following four teams will participate:ISRAEL-PREMIER TECH (ISR)SOLUTION TECH VINI FANTINI (ITA)TEAM NOVO NORDISK (USA)TUDOR PRO CYCLING TEAM (SUI)

With growing excitement, the Utsunomiya Japan Cup will once again bring together the world's star cyclists this October. Organisers hope fans will not miss the action and watch the races live online.

Live Streaming Link: https://www.youtube.com/c/JapancupChannel: "UTSUNOMIYA JAPAN CUP CYCLE ROAD RACE" Official YouTube ChannelBroadcast Schedule:- Criterium October 18 (Sat.), 2025 - LIVE from 15:40- Road Race October 19 (Sun.), 2025 - LIVE from 10:00

UTSUNOMIYA JAPAN CUP CYCLE ROAD RACE Official Promotion Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bIeaFsCSdng&list=PLPkuoUCwH8ERUlYEzkZNjA2iUt5446tDi 

Utsunomiya's Tourism InformationDiscover Utsunomiya: https://discover-utsunomiya.com/ 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/utsunomiya-the-city-of-bicycles-proudly-presents-world-class-road-cycling-event-subaru-layback-presents-2025-utsunomiya-japan-cup-cycle-road-race-from-october-17-19-2025-302580507.html

