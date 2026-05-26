Venus Medtech Hosts Inaugural Global Partner Summit in Paris

Company highlights international growth strategy, expanding structural heart portfolio, and commercialization priorities

PARIS, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Venus Medtech convened its inaugural Global Partner Summit in Paris under the theme "Insights, Innovation, Impact," bringing together distributors and commercial partners to discuss the company's international growth strategy, structural heart portfolio expansion, and long-term commercialization priorities.

The event marked a milestone in Venus Medtech's efforts to strengthen alignment with its global partner network as the company continues to expand its presence across international markets.

Opening the summit, David Bréant, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Venus Medtech, reflected on the company's evolution from an emerging innovator to a growing player in the global structural heart market, emphasizing the importance of clinical collaboration, product quality, and long-term execution.

Hou-Sen Lim, General Manager and CEO of Venus Medtech, outlined the company's strategic roadmap, highlighting progress across its transcatheter valve portfolio as well as upcoming regulatory and commercial milestones. He said the company is continuing to evolve from a product-focused organization into a multi-platform structural heart company spanning multiple valve therapies.

A featured session led by Prof. Francesco Maisano, Chief of Cardiac Surgery and Director of the Valve Clinic at IRCCS San Raffaele University Hospital, focused on the development of Cardiovalve and the growing demand for transcatheter treatment options for mitral regurgitation (MR) and tricuspid regurgitation (TR).

The presentation highlighted several design features of the Cardiovalve system, including single-step transfemoral access, a unified platform for both mitral and tricuspid procedures, a low-profile design intended to reduce left ventricular outflow tract (LVOT) obstruction risk, and an adaptive sealing mechanism designed to minimize paravalvular leak (PVL). According to the presentation, current device sizing is expected to address approximately 85% of the target patient population.

The session also underscored increasing clinical and commercial interest in therapies targeting the tricuspid valve, often referred to within the industry as the "forgotten valve" due to historically limited treatment options.

"International expansion remains a core strategic priority for Venus Medtech," said Hou-Sen Lim. "Following the international commercialization of Venus P-Valve, we are advancing the clinical, regulatory, and commercialization pathways for Venus-PowerX, Venus-Vitae, and Cardiovalve. We remain focused on building long-term clinical credibility and strengthening our presence in the global structural heart market through a broader and increasingly diversified product portfolio."

He added that the company continues to invest in local commercial capabilities, service infrastructure, and market-specific expertise to support growth across key international markets.

About Venus Medtech

Venus Medtech (Hangzhou) Inc. (2500.HK) develops transcatheter heart valve technologies and treatment solutions for structural heart disease. The company's pipeline includes products and candidates across transcatheter aortic, pulmonary, mitral, and tricuspid valve therapies, along with related accessory products. Venus Medtech operates research and development centers in China, the United States, and Israel.

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