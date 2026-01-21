Verkada Expands into the Middle East with New Dubai Office to Support Growing Demand for Cloud-Based Security

Fred Crehan Appointed Head of Middle East to Lead Regional Growth & Build Partner Ecosystem

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada, a leader in AI-powered physical security technology, today announced its expansion into the Middle East with the establishment of a Dubai-based office and the appointment of Fred Crehan as Head of Middle East. This expansion reflects Verkada's continued global growth, driven by the region's rapid urban development, large-scale infrastructure projects, and rising demand for modern, cloud-based security solutions.

"The Middle East is experiencing rapid urban development, large-scale infrastructure projects, and a strong focus on security and innovation," said Eric Salava, Chief Revenue Officer at Verkada. "Verkada's cloud-based platform aligns well with the region's ambitions, and Fred's deep understanding of the local landscape and proven track record of scaling high-growth businesses make him the ideal leader to bring our integrated platform to market."

Crehan brings over 25 years of enterprise technology experience. Most recently, he served at Confluent, where he successfully launched the Dubai office and built a robust partner ecosystem.

"Safety is a top priority in the Middle East, driven by a commitment to world-class tourism and the rapid development of new urban centers," said Fred Crehan, Head of Middle East at Verkada. "As cloud adoption continues to accelerate, many organizations are looking for modern solutions that can help them overcome traditional resource constraints. Verkada's platform is uniquely positioned to support government, hospitality, retail, and logistics providers, as well as the large-scale construction and real estate sectors."

While Verkada already supports global customers operating in the Middle East, the Dubai office represents the company's first dedicated regional office. Verkada plans to grow its Middle East team, with initial hires focused on sales engineering and leadership roles.

Verkada's international expansion builds on the company's recent investment from CapitalG, Alphabet's independent growth fund, which valued Verkada at $5.8 billion. The investment will help accelerate Verkada's AI innovation and support its more than 30,000 customers worldwide.

