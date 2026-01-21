VF-26 Unveiled | Zoomex and TGR Haas F1 Team Enter New Phase of Collaboration in 2026

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 19, 2026, TGR Haas F1 Team officially unveiled their new race car for the 2026 season, the VF-26. Along with this launch, Zoomex and TGR Haas F1 Team are proud to announce the next phase of their official partnership as they enter the 2026 season. In the upcoming season, both parties will continue to focus on system efficiency, stable execution, and long-term engineering capabilities. Together, they will drive further investment in "controllable performance" in environments that demand both high competitiveness and exceptional system reliability.

The release of the VF-26 marks a new milestone in Haas Team's engineering and track execution efforts. In Formula 1, speed is not just a single metric but the result of a systemic combination of aerodynamics, powertrain systems, real-time data feedback, and team collaboration. The competition this season is shifting from individual performance metrics to a continuous evaluation of overall system efficiency and stability.

TGR Haas F1 Team commented: "The VF-26 represents our continued advancement in engineering architecture and track execution. Our goals for the new season remain clear – to continuously improve overall performance through system stability and team collaboration in a highly competitive environment."

This emphasis on system capability also forms the core of the collaboration between Zoomex and the Haas Team. In the highly volatile and high-frequency crypto trading market, what truly impacts user experience is not the short-term market fluctuations, but the platform's system stability, matching efficiency, and execution consistency in extreme market conditions. Unlike surface-level features or short-term performance, the reliability of the trading infrastructure is the key factor that determines long-term trust.

As a global crypto asset trading platform, Zoomex has long invested resources in optimizing the core of its trading systems, risk control mechanisms, and product structures. The company is committed to providing users with clear, predictable trading experiences in high-intensity market environments. This long-term investment centered on system stability aligns perfectly with the F1 demands for engineering reliability and execution consistency.

Zoomex stated: "Whether on the track or in the trading market, what truly determines the outcome is never short-term speed, but system stability and execution consistency at key moments. Our collaboration with TGR Haas F1 Team is based on a shared understanding of long-termism and controllable performance."

In both competitive sports and financial trading, fairness and transparency are also the prerequisites for sustained participation. Clear rules and understandable mechanisms are the foundation for building trust. The F1 track ensures competitive order through clear technical specifications and competitive rules; trading platforms, in turn, need to help users understand their trading environment and potential risks through transparent rule design and product logic.

Following this principle, Zoomex has long adhered to the fair, just, and transparent trading philosophy by providing clear trading rules, well-defined product structures, and risk alerts to reduce the uncertainty caused by information asymmetry. This respect for rules and mechanisms is also a critical component of its brand positioning.

From 2025 to 2026, the unveiling of the VF-26 is not only the start of the new season but also symbolizes the deepening of Zoomex and TGR Haas F1 Team's partnership. Moving forward, both sides will continue to advance system capabilities and execution efficiency in their respective fields, maintaining a clear direction in a rapidly changing environment.

With the beginning of the 2026 season, Zoomex affirms its commitment to continuing to focus on the trading experience itself, providing a trusted trading environment for global traders through stable system architecture and transparent trading mechanisms. Zoomex is moving forward through change, rather than staying on the surface level of speed.

About ZOOMEX

Founded in 2021, Zoomex is a global cryptocurrency trading platform with over 3 million users across more than 35 countries and regions, offering 700+ trading pairs. Guided by its core values of "Simple × User-Friendly × Fast," Zoomex is also committed to the principles of fairness, integrity, and transparency, delivering a high-performance, low-barrier, and trustworthy trading experience.

As an official partner of the Haas F1 Team, Zoomex brings the same focus on speed, precision, and reliable rule execution from the racetrack to trading. In addition, Zoomex has established a global exclusive brand ambassador partnership with world-class goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. His professionalism, discipline, and consistency further reinforce Zoomex's commitment to fair trading and long-term user trust.

In terms of security and compliance, Zoomex holds regulatory licenses including Canada MSB, U.S. MSB, U.S. NFA, and Australia AUSTRAC, and has successfully passed security audits conducted by blockchain security firm Hacken. Operating within a compliant framework while offering flexible identity verification options and an open trading system, Zoomex is building a trading environment that is simpler, more transparent, more secure, and more accessible for users worldwide.

