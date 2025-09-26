Voltage Energy Group Launches IBEX PLUS and New LYNX Wiring Solutions at RE+ 2025 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Voltage Energy Group ("Voltage Energy") today unveiled its newest pre-assembled wiring system, IBEX PLUS and the new LYNX, at RE+ 2025 in Las Vegas. These advanced plug-and-play solutions are designed to fill critical capacity gaps and simplify installation, while delivering long-term reliability across utility-scale PV projects.

Closing Market Gaps with IBEX PLUS

IBEX PLUS addresses a longstanding challenge in the medium-capacity market, providing system designers with a reliable and versatile solution. Featuring a 97% flexible aluminum cable design, it is up to 41% lighter and cuts CapEx by as much as 27% compared with traditional copper solutions. Importantly, IBEX PLUS supports 2000V architectures, ensuring full compatibility with the industry's next-generation systems. With copper–aluminum hybrid interface options, it offers unmatched design flexibility while optimizing both material and logistics.

New LYNX: Future-Proof Power, Future-Ready Design

For projects scaling to higher currents, the new LYNX delivers trunk capacity up to 1250 MCM (791A). Compared to conventional 500 MCM designs, the new LYNX reduces voltage drop by 34%, supporting longer string runs and optimized layouts. Purpose-built for 2000V architectures, it enables longer string runs and optimized layouts, streamlining installation, lowering failure points, and simplifying O&M.

Both IBEX PLUS and new LYNX have been developed with reference to the requirements of UL9703.

"Voltage Energy is proud to debut IBEX PLUS and the new LYNX at RE+ 2025," said Bob, CTO of Voltage Energy. "These solutions combine value-driven and future-ready design along with reliability, empowering our customers to build smarter and more resilient solar projects."

Looking ahead, Voltage Energy will continue to advance plug-and-play standards worldwide, supporting the industry's transition toward higher-voltage architectures, greater efficiency, and more sustainable energy solutions. By investing in innovation and customer-focused service, Voltage Energy aims to help shape the next decade of solar deployment.

Connecting Power, Connecting People.

About Voltage Energy Group

Founded in 2015, Voltage Energy Group ("Voltage Energy") is a leading global provider of electrical balance of systems (EBOS) solutions for utility-scale solar projects, with headquarters in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and a European office in Frankfurt, Germany.

Voltage Energy has demonstrated consistent year-over-year growth and delivers innovative, value-engineered technologies that enhance installation efficiency, safety, and long-term system performance. Deeply committed to service excellence, the company supports smarter project execution through advanced visualization tools such as 3D renders, 360-degree walk-throughs, and virtual reality previews. Its flagship products, LYNX®, ALEX®, and IBEX®, can be tailored into flexible, customized solutions with the agility to meet each client's unique requirements, underscoring the company's enduring focus on customer-centric service and long-term success.

