Vortex Expands UK Footprint with Acquisition of McAllister Group

HOUSTON, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vortex Companies (Vortex), one of the fastest-growing global providers of trenchless infrastructure solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of McAllister Group (McAllister), a leading provider of trenchless water and sewer rehabilitation services in the UK and Ireland. With a workforce of over 180 employees across four locations, McAllister has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality environmental and infrastructure services to residential, commercial, and government clients.

"McAllister has an outstanding reputation in the industry, and its business model aligns seamlessly with our UK operations," said Mike Vellano, CEO of Vortex Companies. "By leveraging Vortex's additional technical expertise and resources, McAllister will be well-positioned to expand its service offerings and support larger, more complex projects in the years ahead."

For more than five decades, McAllister has evolved and expanded its environmental service capabilities to meet the rising demand for sustainable, non-disruptive infrastructure rehabilitation. "Our partnership approach has helped us secure framework agreements that will drive our business for years to come," said Dan Watson, SVP and Managing Director. "With Vortex's support, we can boost our value, cut costs, and pursue larger framework contracts."

"McAllister has continuously adapted to stay at the forefront of emerging technologies, ensuring top-tier service for its customers," added Ryan Graham, COO of Vortex Companies. "Their ability to deliver turnkey solutions across commercial, industrial, and residential sectors—while also partnering with Tier 1 contractors and government agencies—positions them as a key player in the industry."

"For 53 years, the McAllister name has been synonymous with delivering exceptional water and drain services to the industry," concluded Vellano. "Leo and Pete McAllister have carried the company torch and continued to build on the company's legacy of success. You can see it in the people they hire, their continuous investment in technology and process improvement, and the relationships they have with their customers."

About Vortex Companies

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Vortex Companies is a global leader in trenchless water and sewer infrastructure solutions. The company provides cutting-edge technologies and turnkey services to cost-effectively renew municipal, industrial, and commercial systems. With one of the industry's most diverse portfolios, Vortex offers solutions including manhole and pipe rehabilitation materials, polymeric coatings, CIPP liners and resins, sewer robotics, and high-speed drain cleaning tools.

Operating across 29 locations worldwide, Vortex is committed to delivering innovative, cost-effective infrastructure renewal solutions, backed by an experienced and highly trained workforce. For more information, visit www.vortexcompanies.com.

About McAllister Group

McAllister Group has been a trusted name in environmental services for 50 years, providing drainage maintenance and infrastructure repair solutions across the UK and Ireland. Governments, businesses, and homeowners rely on McAllister's expertise in trenchless technology, including robotic cutting, ultra-violet cured-in-place pipe (UV CIPP), and CCTV surveying.

With operations in Southeast England and Ireland, McAllister is also recognized as a premier civil contractor, well-positioned for further geographic expansion. Through a combination of experience, best-in-class installation practices, and investment in cutting-edge "no-dig" technology, McAllister continues to set the standard for infrastructure rehabilitation.

