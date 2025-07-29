WAIC 2025: Shanghai Electric Debuts First Industrial Humanoid Robot "SUYUAN," Advancing Next-Gen Intelligent Manufacturing through Holistic Value Chain Layout

Boasting full-spectrum industrial capabilities from core technology development to integrated solutions, China's leading innovator drives the next-generation industrial revolution through a comprehensive industry chain strategy

SHANGHAI, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric (SEHK: 2727, SSE: 601727) proudly unveiled its first self-developed industrial humanoid robot, "SUYUAN," during its global debut at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference on July 26 in Shanghai.

With 38 degrees of freedom (DoF) and 275 TOPS of on-device computation power, SUYUAN delivers precise operations and dynamic movements, making it adaptable to a wide range of industrial application scenarios. This launch represents a significant milestone in Shanghai Electric's humanoid robotics journey, further strengthening its comprehensive value chain for industrial humanoid solutions.

Designed with human-like proportions—standing 167 cm tall and weighing 50 kg—SUYUAN is engineered to navigate complex industrial environments with ease. Its 38-DoF articulation provides exceptional dexterity, enabling both delicate manipulations and expansive motions. Capable of handling up to 10 kg of total cargo and lifting 2 kg objects with a single arm, SUYUAN is perfectly suited for logistics and assembly line tasks, operating efficiently at a movement speed of 5 km/h.

SUYUAN leverages a fusion of LiDAR and binocular vision technologies to achieve self-guided mobility. Its 275-TOPS on-device AI processor powers instant data analysis and LLM integration, allowing natural task interpretation and adaptive object handling.

In pilot tests, SUYUAN autonomously identified, positioned, picked, and relocated mixed-size crates, using advanced computer vision and synchronized joint control, significantly boosting warehouse productivity.

Supercharging the Industrial Revolution: Intelligent Manufacturing Powered by Humanoid Precision

The high-end equipment manufacturing advancements driven by innovation hinge on real-world applications. At WAIC 2025, Shanghai Electric's "LINGKE" dual-arm robot also wowed the audiences at a skills showcase, tackling complex manufacturing challenges with its high-precision operation, adaptive collaboration, and closed-loop data capabilities.

LINGKE is more than a human labor replacement. It uses bimanual coordination and compliant force control to free workers from repetitive, high-intensity tasks, improving efficiency fivefold. The core competency lies in its Data-Model-Deployment closed-loop technology. With operational data as the starting point, LINGKE creates self-optimizing workflow through data cleansing and annotation, model training, live deployment, and feedback-based optimization, achieving the transition from "passive executors" to "active learners."

Pioneering Smarter Automation

At WAIC 2025, a joint venture between Shanghai Electric and Johnson Electric debuted with a showcase of revolutionary humanoid robots, key hardware modules, and system integration solutions. The venture introduced rotary joints, linear joints, and dexterous finger joints for next-gen robots, delivering precise, smooth, quiet, and intelligent motion performance.

The joint venture further strengthened its efforts to expand product applications by securing two major partnerships: a first-unit supply agreement with the National and Local Co-Built Humanoid Robotics Innovation Center (Qinglong Project) and a product cooperation memorandum with Fourier Robotics.

With 189 patent applications (including 120 granted) in humanoid robotics, Shanghai Electric is making significant strides in AI-driven industrial innovation. Going forward, Shanghai Electric will expand smart "human-machine" and "inter-machine" collaborative solutions across multifunctional industrial environments. Its comprehensive R&D capabilities—spanning critical components to fully functional robots—are accelerating the development of a world-class AI ecosystem.

For more information, please visit https://www.shanghai-electric.com/group_en/.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2739903/video.mp4Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2346204/Shanghai_Electric_logo.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.