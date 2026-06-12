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Welcome to the post-CAPEX era: How Sopra Steria Next is helping organisations take back control of IT investment

12 giugno 2026 | 14.14
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The IT investment model has shifted. Cloud, SaaS, AI: organisations no longer own their infrastructure — they consume it. The move from CAPEX to OPEX promises flexibility, but it has also introduced structural cost volatility. By 2026, over 75% of IT spending will be consumption-based, and cloud budget overruns are averaging +23%. For many organisations, the flexibility they were promised has become a new source of financial risk. In this publication, part of its CIO Compass, Sopra Steria Next sets out five operational levers to help CIOs regain control — with a clear focus on the next 18 to 24 months.

CTA

The CIO Compass is Sopra Steria Next's editorial programme designed to help CIOs prioritise action over the long term. Each edition identifies concrete levers for the next 18 to 24 months, organised around four key areas: AI, data, infrastructure, and performance.

Five levers for regaining control

By 2026, more than 75% of IT spending will shift to OPEX models, confirming the shift to a consumption-based model. At the same time, organisations face growing cost volatility, with overruns reaching as high as +23% on cloud spending. Sopra Steria Next structures its response around five operational levers.

AI will intensify the pressure: every new use case generates consumption, and consumption generates cost. CIOs who wait to build their OPEX management capability will not catch up — they will fall further behind. Those who act now will turn a budget constraint into a competitive advantage.

[…]

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Contact:  

Aurélien Flaugnatti,aurelien.flaugnatti@soprasteria.com 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/welcome-to-the-post-capex-era-how-sopra-steria-next-is-helping-organisations-take-back-control-of-it-investment-302799037.html

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