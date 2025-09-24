WORLD EXPO IN JAPAN: Slovakia marks the highlight of global presentation

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Slovak National Day took place at the World Expo in Japan on 10th September attended by the President of the Slovak Republic Peter Pellegrini. This event marked the culmination of a six-month-long presentation of Slovakia at this prestigious international exhibition.

"EXPO is about shaping the future, and Slovakia has entered it as a confident partner. The six-month presentation in Osaka proved that our country has much to offer – from cultural values to innovative solutions for a sustainable society," said Matej Fekete, Director General of SLOVAKIA TRAVEL.

The head of the national tourism promotion organisation also emphasized that Slovakia's presentation proved that our country can capture the world's attention with its culture, innovations and approach to sustainability.

"Our exhibition attracted millions of visitors and became proof that we are a modern country with rich traditions and a vision for the future," stated Matej Fekete.

During Slovakia's National Day, President of the Slovak Republic Peter Pellegrini and Japan's Minister in charge of the World Expo, Ito Yoshitaka, attended the event. Both delivered speeches during the official program, highlighting the importance of countries participating in such prestigious international events. Peter Pellegrini afterwards visited the Slovak exhibition and viewed several foreign pavilions and country presentations.

"We have something to be proud of and I believe that we will present the beauties of our country in Belgrade in two years. It often happens to me that we see how in Slovakia we discover top technologies, exceptional people, and little is said about them. I will be happy if in the future we will present unique people and products from Slovakia at prestigious international events of this kind at the world forum," said President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini.

The President also thanked all those involved in preparing Slovakia's presentation.

"I would also like to thank the entire team from Slovakia who organized and prepared the Slovak exhibition at the World Expo," he concluded.

The Slovak exhibition will remain active until the final day of the EXPO on 13th October 2025.

SLOVAKIA TRAVEL is the national organization for the promotion of tourism in Slovakia. It´s main task is the development of tourism in both domestic and foreign markets.

