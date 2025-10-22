World's first dynamic wirelessly-charged motorway shows highly promising real-world results

BEIT YANAI, Israel, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the A10 motorway, around forty kilometers southwest of Paris, a consortium led by VINCI Autoroutes in collaboration with Electreon (TASE: ELWS), VINCI Construction, Gustave Eiffel University, and Hutchinson, has launched the Charge as you drive project —the first in the world to implement a dynamic induction charging system on a motorway in live traffic. The system enables electric heavy-duty vehicles—and any electric vehicle equipped with receivers—to recharge directly from the road while driving.

At scale, this solution could significantly reduce vehicle battery size, which would improve the overall performance of heavy electric mobility in several ways. Vehicles would become less expensive, lighter, and more energy-efficient, with greater carrying capacity, and no downtime for charging. The environmental benefits would also be substantial, with lower raw-material needs and a smaller carbon footprint from battery manufacturing.

Following laboratory tests to prequalify materials and mechanical durability trials on a closed site, induction coils were installed over 1.5 km of roadway on the A10. The project is now entering a new phase, with prototype vehicles—including a heavy-duty truck, a utility vehicle, a passenger car, and a bus—driving on the motorway under real traffic conditions.

Real-world tests confirm the promise of dynamic induction charging

Winner in 2023 of a Bpifrance call for projects, the dynamic charging pilot for electric vehicles is now entering its operational deployment phase: the four vehicles equipped with receiver coils are driving on the A10 section to test and evaluate the charging capacity of this Electric Road System (ERS).

Three laboratories from Gustave Eiffel University conducted on-site test campaigns under real traffic conditions. Their initial analysis of the collected data is already promising: the installed inductive system can safely deliver peak power above 300 kW and average power above 200 kW under optimal steady-state conditions.

"The initial results of the ongoing trials on a section of the A10 motorway confirm the findings of previous studies. Deploying this technology on France's main road networks, in addition to charging stations, will further accelerate the electrification of heavy-vehicle fleets—and thereby reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the freight and logistics sector, which alone accounts for more than 16% of the country's total emissions," said Nicolas Notebaert, Chief Executive Officer of VINCI Concessions and President of VINCI Autoroutes.

"This is a pivotal moment in the global development of electric roads." Said Oren Ezer, Electreon's CEO. "The system's outstanding performance, demonstrated through the project and verified by independent laboratories in France, shows that our technology is the only one capable of delivering dynamic vehicle charging with such power and reliability—without any competitors able to match its standard. Electreon's technology meets, and even exceeds, all the requirements set by the French government. I believe these results pave the way for the deployment of thousands of kilometers of wireless road using our technology in France, and later across Europe."

Real-world driving on the A10 follows extensive testing and validation

These road trials build on nearly two years of work by the consortium, which began in September 2023, to verify all operational and safety requirements before installing the inductive system on the A10.

Several stages made it possible to progress toward driving under real traffic conditions:

In parallel, at the request of VINCI Autoroutes, French consulting firm Carbone 4 carried out a study of the environmental benefits of dynamic charging in the form of a life–cycle analysis of the carbon and material footprints of vehicles and infrastructure. This study confirms the strong potential of ERS in terms of carbon–emission savings and raw–material requirements.

The prototype vehicles used for the trials can now drive on the equipped section while blending seamlessly with everyday traffic on this stretch of the A10.

Electric road: a mature technology to decarbonize transport and logistics

The transport sector accounts for one-third of France's greenhouse gas emissions, 95% of which come from road mobility. With almost 90% of goods transported by road, and, according to France's projections in the National Low–Carbon Strategy, this share is expected to remain dominant in the coming decades—despite growth in rail freight and more efficient logistics. Therefore, decarbonizing heavy road transport through electrification, has become a critical priority.

Current solutions rely on multi–tonne batteries and ultra-high-power charging stations up to 1 MW to ensure sufficient range (so that truck drivers can recharge during their journeys).

The initial results of the A10 project demonstrate that dynamic wireless charging is one of the most promising solutions to accelerate decarbonization of road freight transport, corroborating the study published by the Ministry of Transport in 2021. ERS can substantially reduce the size of batteries in electric heavy trucks, limiting costs and dependence on raw materials, as well as the CO₂ emissions associated with battery manufacturing.

At scale, the system under trial would significantly cut CO₂ emissions from road freight transport compared with both diesel use and with heavy trucks using oversized batteries that depend on stationary charging.

Dynamic wireless charging is also the subject of pilots and demonstrators in the U.S., China, South Korea, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Norway, and Israel, and is reaching industrial maturity. Its deployment on a motorway—for the first time in the world—marks an essential new step toward future developments.

The technology is particularly promising for economic and industrial sovereignty, with the potential to reduce Europe's dependence on imported batteries and raw materials, while creating skilled jobs and fostering regional manufacturing in Europe of ERS (Electric Road System) components.

Press contacts

VINCI Autoroutes:Samuel BEAUCHEF – samuel.beauchef@vinci-autoroutes.com, +33 6 12 47 58 91 – Estelle FERRON – estelle.ferron@vinci-autoroutes.com, +33 6 34 99 33 61

Electreon:Keren ALLESON–GERBERG – keren.a@electreon.com, +972 54 975 8734

VINCI Construction: Estelle COLLIER – estelle.collier@vinci-construction.com, +33 6 13 21 81 94

Gustave Eiffel University:Marc FERNANDES – marc.fernandes@univ-eiffel.fr, +33 6 14 71 58 98

Hutchinson:Céline TOFAN – celine.tofan@hutchinson.com, +33 1 40 74 83 51

About VINCI Autoroutes

VINCI Autoroutes finances, designs, builds and operates motorways in France. Its teams support more than 2.5 million customers every day—and up to 4 million in summer—across a 4,443–km network managed by the concession companies ASF, Cofiroute, Escota, Arcour and Arcos. The primary mission of its 5,500 employees is to ensure, in all circumstances, the viability and maintenance of the network, user safety and the continuity of the motorway public service. A partner of the State and local authorities, VINCI Autoroutes serves 10 regions, 45 departments, 14 metropolitan areas, more than 100 towns with over 10,000 inhabitants and thousands of rural communities near its concession network. In response to the climate emergency, VINCI Autoroutes is working to transform the motorway—essential to the service and the economic and social activity of the regions—into low–carbon infrastructure in line with the national strategy for decarbonizing mobility.

Key figures: 4,443 km of motorways – 181 service areas – 266 rest areas – 344 toll stations.

More information: Radio VINCI Autoroutes (107.7) and its app, the VINCI Autoroutes website, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) @VINCIAutoroutes, or by telephone at 3605 (customer service available 24/7 – free service; call charges apply).

About Electreon

Electreon is the market leader in inductive charging for electric vehicles, offering turnkey charging infrastructure and services to meet the needs of public and private fleet operators and individuals. Electreon's technology safely charges any type of vehicle, whether moving or stationary. It reduces vehicle costs by drastically reducing battery size while providing a seamless driving experience, thereby addressing the decarbonization challenges of the transport sector. Electreon manages nearly 30 projects in 9 countries with more than one hundred partners. Electreon's inductive charging solution was named one of Time Magazine's 100 Best Inventions of 2021. For more information: electreon.com

About VINCI Construction

VINCI Construction is one of the world's leading construction companies in transport infrastructure, buildings, networks and urban development. It relies on a network of local subsidiaries, specialist networks and specific expertise in major infrastructure projects. VINCI Construction companies operate across the entire lifecycle of structures (design, construction, maintenance). Present in more than 100 countries, VINCI Construction's 1,300 business units employ over 117,000 people, completed more than 70,000 projects and generated revenue of €31.8 billion in 2024.

www.france.vinci-construction.com

About Gustave Eiffel University

Gustave Eiffel University works in numerous research areas (mobility, infrastructure, transport, etc.). In particular, it accounts for a quarter of French research on transport and the cities of tomorrow and brings together multidisciplinary expertise enabling high–quality research (fundamental and applied) to serve society and in collaboration with socio–economic stakeholders. Gustave Eiffel University supports public policy and is also involved in expert assessment and standardization activities.

Gustave Eiffel University is expected to act as an evaluator of the performance of ERS systems proposed by the project's industrial partners and to contribute to the common good.

About Hutchinson

Hutchinson designs sustainable polymer and mechatronic solutions for the Automotive, Aerospace, Defense and Industrial markets to address safety and comfort challenges in extreme environments. Hutchinson's solutions include vibration and acoustic control, sealing, fluid and thermal management, materials and structures, and powertrain systems. Hutchinson designs and mass–produces primary ground coils, assists with the design of secondary coils and their integration into vehicles. Hutchinson's revenue was €4.4 billion in 2022 and it employs 40,000 people in 25 countries. www.hutchinson.com

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2802698/Electreon_Wireless.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2773457/5576942/Electreon_Logo.jpg

