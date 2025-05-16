circle x black
Venerdì 16 Maggio 2025
Aggiornato: 12:46
Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

XCMG and Sarens Partner to Drive Innovation in Heavy Lifting, Delivering First Batch of Advanced Cranes

16 maggio 2025 | 12.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MUNICH, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery Co. Ltd., (SHE:000425, "XCMG") a global leader in construction machinery manufacturing, has joined forces with Sarens Group, an international giant in crane rental services and heavy lifting, to establish a strategic partnership aimed at transforming the landscape of heavy lifting operations.

As part of this collaboration, XCMG successfully delivered the first batch of its cutting-edge five-axle 250-tonne all-terrain cranes, the XCA250G7-1E, to Sarens. Designed with the European market in mind, the XCA250G7-1E represents a significant milestone in XCMG's commitment to innovation and excellence in machinery design. Sarens will integrate these advanced cranes into its fleet, enhancing its ability to execute complex lifting projects with precision, efficiency, and reliability.

The XCA250G7-1E crane is equipped with several intelligent technologies. Variable support technology can choose 25%, 50%, 75%, or 100% length for each outrigger according to the construction site, effectively handling limited space or complex terrain. The automatic counterweight hook-up system detects slewing angle and counterweight position, enabling one-button automatic hooking, which simplifies operation and enhances safety and efficiency. Additionally, load telescoping allows the boom to telescope safely with loads up to 40% of rated capacity, expanding the working range and improving efficiency by 30%-50% while ensuring lifting safety.

The British customer praised the single-operator intelligent control system for simplifying operations amid labor shortages, with a touchscreen as responsive as a smartphone and premium car-like button feedback. The German customer commended the crane's impeccable build, spacious, tech-enhanced cabin, and practical features like birdview, while a Dutch customer highlighted the XCA series' humanized design, noting its panoramic windshield and sunken console improved visibility by over 40%.

"This partnership with Sarens marks a new chapter in our mission to deliver best-in-class solutions for heavy lifting and construction projects," said Rafael Romao, Sales Director at XCMG Europe. "The XCA250G7-1E is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative, high-performance machinery tailored for the global market."

The strategic cooperation agreement between XCMG and Sarens lays a strong foundation for long-term collaboration. Both companies will leverage complementary strengths to expand global presence, reduce costs, and drive innovation.

"We're proud to align with XCMG, a company that shares our vision for innovation and excellence," said Jan L. Sarens, Board Member and Trade Director of Sarens. "This partnership enhances our capacity to meet growing industry demands and reinforces our leadership in heavy lifting and engineered transport."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2689274/xcmg_sarens_1.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xcmg-and-sarens-partner-to-drive-innovation-in-heavy-lifting-delivering-first-batch-of-advanced-cranes-302457671.html

in Evidenza