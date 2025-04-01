circle x black
Martedì 01 Aprile 2025
Aggiornato: 11:54
XTrend Speed Launches $500,000 Trading Championship to Reward Top Traders

01 aprile 2025 | 11.50
HONG KONG, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XTrend Speed, a leading global online trading platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated XTrend Speed Trading Championship, a premier trading competition designed to challenge and reward the most skilled traders worldwide. The competition, which boasts an impressive $500,000 prize pool, is officially commence on April 1, 2025, and run through June 30, 2025 (UTC), offering participants the opportunity to showcase their trading expertise and claim substantial rewards.

The XTrend Speed Trading Championship is structured into two key segments, ensuring traders of all levels have multiple opportunities to compete and win:

To further enhance engagement and create a dynamic trading experience, additional ranking criteria will be incorporated. Participants can boost their standings by increasing their trading volume, engaging with XTrend Speed on social media, and referring new users to the platform. Additionally, traders can gain a competitive edge by purchasing special entry packages, which include valuable benefits such as reset cards and loss reimbursement vouchers.

The XTrend Speed Trading Championship is not just a competition—it's a platform for traders to test their strategies, refine their skills, and maximize their potential earnings. Whether a seasoned professional or an aspiring trader, this competition provides an unparalleled opportunity to engage in high-level trading battles while competing for life-changing rewards.

About XTrend Speed

XTrend Speed is a globally recognized online trading platform offering access to diverse financial markets. Committed to providing a superior trading experience, XTrend Speed continuously innovates to offer competitive trading opportunities. The platform has earned multiple industry accolades, including the prestigious Best Copy Trading Platform Global 2025 award.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xtrend-speed-launches-500-000-trading-championship-to-reward-top-traders-302416836.html

