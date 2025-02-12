Yeastar Announces Distribution Agreement with Nimans, Expanding SMB Communications Portfolio

XIAMEN, China, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeastar, the world's leading provider of Unified Communications (UC) solutions, today announced a new distribution agreement with Nimans, a leading distributor of unified communications and collaboration solutions, and the largest NEC distributor in the United Kingdom. This agreement allows Nimans to offer Yeastar's comprehensive suite of on-premise, cloud, and hybrid communication solutions to its extensive network of resellers across the United Kingdom.

"We are excited to join forces with Nimans, a leading distributor in the UK," said Arya Zhou, Head of Global Sales at Yeastar. "Their extensive network and strong relationships with resellers will be instrumental in expanding the reach of our solutions and empowering more businesses to leverage the power of unified communications."

"We are thrilled to partner with Yeastar and add their industry-leading communication solutions to our portfolio," said John Bird, Commercial Director at Nimans. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing our resellers with the most innovative and cost-effective solutions to meet the evolving needs of their small and medium-sized business (SMB) customers."

The Yeastar-Nimans partnership offers significant advantages. Nimans' extensive distribution network and strong market presence provide Yeastar with unparalleled market reach and brand visibility. Their broad reseller base can leverage the seamless integration of Yeastar's products with popular IP phones like NEC and Yealink. Moreover, Nimans' expertise in Unified Communications ensures that Yeastar's flexible solutions—including on-premise, cloud, and hybrid options as well as VoIP Gateways—are supported by knowledgeable professionals, delivering high-quality service and support.

About Yeastar

Yeastar makes digital value easily accessible from ownership and adoption to daily usage and management by transforming how businesses connect and communicate. Yeastar has established itself as a leading provider of UC solutions with a strong ecosystem, a global network of channel partners, and over 650,000 customers worldwide.

Committed to delivering the right technology to value-oriented businesses, Yeastar offers easy-first products and services for UC&C to enable them to win in the modern digital world. For more information about Yeastar or to become a Yeastar partner, please visit https://www.yeastar.com/

Media Contact:Nicole Liu+86-592-5503309marketing@yeastar.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312520/Yeastar_Logo.jpg