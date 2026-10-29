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Yeastar Recognizes AI, Technical Innovation and Customer Success at Yeahs Awards 2026

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29 ottobre 2026 | 08.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

XIAMEN, China, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeastar, a global leader in Unified Communications (UC), announced the winners of the Yeahs Awards 2026, recognizing partners worldwide for business growth, technical innovation, and customer success.

This year's winners showcase how Yeastar's AI-powered, open UC platforms help partners drive growth and improve efficiency through API-driven solutions, from automating UC migrations to enhancing customer service and quality assurance.

Hosting Partner 2026

Rezzo Telecom (France) expanded its cloud footprint eightfold after migrating from Vodia to Yeastar, simplifying UCaaS operations and broadening its services.

Vela Networks (UK) developed tools that cut UC migrations from days to minutes, automating data mapping and configuration transfer across four platforms.

Telex S.r.l. (Italy) combined voice, messaging, workflows, and AI in Konversa, using Gemini and OpenAI models to automate up to 70% of first-level inquiries.

Customer Success Excellence

Comunic.se (Brazil) unified Fontline's multi-site communications with P-Series Cloud, multilingual AI Receptionist, and AI Transcription, reducing manual call handling across languages.

Dialerportal (US) reported 91% less QA effort and problem-call detection rising from 63% to 98% at Prime BPO & Telecommunications in a 15-user pilot.

CMIT Systemhaus (Germany) migrated KNOP NEUSTADT GMBH from Unify to P-Series Software Edition, adding Linkus and Germany-hosted AI Transcription.

The VoIP Shop (UK) integrated P-Series, Microsoft Teams presence, and SIMS at The Mountbatten School, saving an estimated 97+ staff hours annually.

Alliance-com (France) and CommsPlus Distribution (Australia) received the Solution Advocate Distributor 2026 award for enabling partner success through migrations, cloud growth, API automation, and complex multi-site deployments.

"Yeastar's AI-powered capabilities and open platforms enable partners to innovate beyond traditional communications," said Arya Zhou, Head of Global Sales at Yeastar. "By leveraging our APIs to build tailored applications and automate workflows, partners can improve efficiency, differentiate their offerings, and unlock new growth opportunities. The Yeahs Awards celebrate these innovations and their real-world impact."

About Yeastar

Yeastar is a global UCaaS provider dedicated to driving channel success. We empower service providers to scale profitably using our AI-powered communications systems and platforms for business phone, contact center, messaging, and collaboration. Anchored by an "easy-first" philosophy and backed by a complete portfolio spanning hardware, software, and multi-tenant cloud, along with a strong ecosystem and full white-label support, Yeastar equips 9,000+ partners to deliver reliable, cutting-edge innovation to over 650,000 users worldwide. Visit www.yeastar.com to learn more.

Contact:Nicole Liu+86-592-5503309marketing@yeastar.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yeastar-recognizes-ai-technical-innovation-and-customer-success-at-yeahs-awards-2026-302916657.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
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