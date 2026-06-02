NetBet Casino Italy Reinforces Collaboration with Endorphina

Leading online casino expands gaming library with Endorphina titles

ROMA, Italy, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading online gaming operator NetBet has reinforced its collaboration with renowned slot provider Endorphina, in an ongoing effort to strengthen their portfolio with the best content on the market and provide the highest quality to players nationwide.

The renewed collaboration reflects NetBet’s ongoing strategy to work with leading content providers and continuously enhance its casino offering with high-quality, engaging, and internationally recognised games such as “Crown Coins”, “Lucky Streak 1000” and “Burning Coins 20”.

Over the years, Endorphina has established itself as one of the industry’s most respected providers, known for delivering visually engaging slot experiences and innovative mechanics that have gained popularity with players across regulated markets worldwide.

Mario Crupi, Regional Manager Italy at Endorphina, said: “This collaboration is a source of great pride for us. Having a top-tier operator like NetBet in our portfolio further strengthens the credibility and professionalism of our brand. This renewed collaboration is concrete confirmation of the value of the work we are building every day.”

Giuseppe Festoni, Casino Manager at NetBet Italy, added: “We are delighted to further strengthen our collaboration with Endorphina on the NetBet Italy platform. We look forward to continuing a strong and successful collaboration together to further enhance our customer’s experience.”

With this latest agreement, Endorphina continues to expand its footprint across international regulated markets, further reinforcing its position as a strategic partner for major operators within the Italian iGaming industry.

For more information, contact pr@netbet.com

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