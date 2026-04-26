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PetPivot Announces $20 Off AutoScooper 11 & AutoScooper 12 Lite for Mother’s Day

26 aprile 2026 | 20.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

CTA

ROME, April 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetPivot, the US pet tech brand, is launching a limited-time Mother’s Day promotion on its AutoScooper 11 and AutoScooper 12 Lite, offering $20 off from April 29 to May 10, 2026. The campaign highlights the brand’s focus on simplifying daily pet care for busy households, especially for pet moms balancing family and home responsibilities.

Both models are designed to reduce the burden of routine litter box cleaning through automated operation. Unlike many smart pet devices, they operate without Wi-Fi, mobile apps, and subscriptions. There are no ongoing fees, required accounts, or firmware updates needed to access core features, enabling a simple plug-and-play experience.

Safety remains central to the design.

The most recent version the AutoScooper 12 Lite features a mechanical safety system designed to monitor cats during operation. Key features include:

The promotion positions both models as practical Mother’s Day gifts that prioritize convenience, hygiene, and reliability. All units are in stock and available for immediate shipping during the promotional period via petpivot.com.

About PetPivotPetPivot designs standalone pet care products focused on safety, simplicity, and user control. Its AutoScooper line delivers automated litter management without mandatory app connectivity, cloud dependency, or recurring fees, emphasizing long-term reliability.

Media ContactCharlene Gaocharlene.gao@digimentumpr.competpivot.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a785892c-7223-4b7c-aef3-2533eeb290dd

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GNW9707108 en en PetPivot Inc USA Portland https//petpivot.com Charlene Gao US Consumer Services Retail General Retailers app free Mother's day no subscription PetPivot AutoScooper 11 PetPivot AutoScooper 12 PetPivot
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