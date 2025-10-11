THEON plans to acquire 9.8% stake in Exosens

PRESS RELEASE

Bloomberg (THEON:NA) / Reuters (THEON.AS)

11 October 2025 – Theon International Plc (THEON) has entered into a deﬁnitive agreement with HLD Europe SCA, Invest Prince Henri SCA and Invest Gamma Sarl, investment companies belonging to Groupe HLD (HLD), to purchase a 9.8% stake in Exosens SA (EXOSENS) for a cash consideration of €268.7 million corresponding to €54.0 per share.

EXOSENS is a leading French company specializing in advanced electro-optical technologies, including light ampliﬁcation, detection and imaging systems. Following the completion of the transaction, THEON will become the second largest shareholder in EXOSENS, after Groupe HLD.

The closing of the transaction remains subject to regulatory notiﬁcations in a selectednumber of countries, and is expected to take place in early Q1 2026.

In connection with the transaction, UBS Europe SE and Citibank Europe PLC have agreed to provide a bridge facility, which is intended to be reﬁnanced with a combination of debt and newly issued equity within existing shareholders’ authorizations, to maintain a solid and ﬂexible capital structure.

UBS Europe SE acted as sole ﬁnancial advisor to THEON, while Clifford Chance provided legal advice.

Christian Hadjiminas, Founder and CEO of THEON, commented: “THEON and EXOSENS have been close commercial partners for years, having been awarded landmark contracts in Europe and Middle East. THEON remains committed to maintaining its long- standing commercial relationship with EXOSENS, which remains governed by existing contractual arrangements.”

For inquiries, please contact:

AboutTHEON GROUP

THEON GROUP of companies develops and manufactures cutting-edge night vision and thermal Imaging systems for Defense and Security applications with a global footprint. THEON GROUP started its operations in 1997 from Greece and today occupies a leading role in the sector thanks to its international presence through subsidiaries and production facilities in Greece, Cyprus, Germany, the Baltics, the United States, the Gulf States, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium, Singapore and South Korea. THEON GROUP has more than 220,000 systems in service with Armed and Special Forces in 71 countries around the world, 26 of which are NATO countries. ΤΗΕΟΝ ΙΝΤΕRNATIONAL PLC has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam (AMS: THEON) since February 2024. www.theon.com

Attachment

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale Globenewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.