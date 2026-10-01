Virtune has completed the quarterly rebalancing of the Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP

Stockholm, October 1st, 2026 – Virtune today announces the completion of the quarterly rebalancing for the Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP (SE0026821282), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki and Xetra.In addition to the Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP, Virtune’s product portfolio includes:Virtune Arbitrum ETPVirtune Avalanche ETPVirtune Bitcoin ETPVirtune Bitcoin Prime ETPVirtune Bittensor ETPVirtune BNB ETPVirtune Chainlink ETPVirtune Coinbase 50 Index ETPVirtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETPVirtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP EURVirtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP SEKVirtune Hyperliquid ETPVirtune Litecoin ETPVirtune Polygon ETPVirtune Staked Cardano ETPVirtune Staked Ethereum ETPVirtune Staked NEAR ETPVirtune Staked Polkadot ETPVirtune Staked Solana ETPVirtune Stellar ETPVirtune Sui ETPVirtune XRP ETPIndex allocation as of September 30th (before rebalancing): Ethereum: 29.62%BNB: 15.06%XRP: 14.87%Solana: 13.93%TRON: 7.45%Chainlink: 5.94%Stellar: 3.78%Ethena: 3.38%Aave: 3.26%Canton: 2.72%Index allocation as of September 30th (after rebalancing):Ethereum: 28.88%BNB: 16.28%XRP: 15.31%Solana: 13.18%TRON: 9.05%Chainlink: 4.93%Stellar: 4.27%Canton: 3.38%Ethena: 2.37%Aave: 2.37%In connection with this quarter's rebalancing, there are no changes to the crypto assets included in the index.The index is rebalanced quarterly to reflect market changes and ensure it continues to represent the most relevant and qualitative crypto assets. The rebalancing adjusts weighting based on the square root of each crypto asset’s market capitalization and may involve removing or adding certain assets.The performance of Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP in September was +13.53%.Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP is a physically backed Exchange Traded Product (ETP) designed to offer investors a simple, secure, and cost-effective way to gain exposure to the expanding stablecoin ecosystem. The product tracks a diversified index of digital assets that provide the infrastructure and rails making stablecoins possible and that stand to benefit from their growing adoption and use.If you, as an (institutional) investor, are interested in meeting with Virtune to discuss the opportunities our ETPs offer for your asset management services or to learn more about Virtune and our ETPs, please do not hesitate to contact us at hello@virtune.com. You can also read more about Virtune and our ETPs at www.virtune.com and register your email address on our website to subscribe to our newsletters, which cover updates on Virtune's upcoming ETP launches and other news related to digital assets.Press contactChristopher Kock, CEO Virtune AB (Publ)Christopher@virtune.com+46 70 073 45 64Virtune, headquartered in Stockholm, is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, terms at www.virtune.com.

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