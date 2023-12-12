Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 12 Dicembre 2023
Action1 Expands into Europe, Opens Data Center in Germany

12 dicembre 2023 | 15.01
A US-based patch management vendor is expanding into crucial EU regions and opening a data center in Frankfurt to ensure stringent GDPR compliance.

HOUSTON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Action1 Corporation, a provider of the #1 risk-based patch management platform designed for distributed enterprise networks, today announced its expansion into the European market. This move follows a significant year-over-year growth in North America from 2022 to 2023. As a part of its expansion, Action1 established a data center in Germany, Frankfurt.

In light of the growing challenge for European companies to proactively address vulnerabilities and thwart ransomware threats, Action1's entrance into the European market is timely. Statista reports that organizations take up to 290 days to patch vulnerabilities, leaving a window of opportunity for cyberattacks. The European Council has identified ransomware as a significant EU cyber threat, with 60% of affected organizations considering ransom payments.

Action1 is set to introduce its modern cloud-native platform to European organizations, enabling them to effectively identify, prioritize, remediate vulnerabilities, and improve their security posture.

Key Highlights:

"We are excited to bring our proven expertise in vulnerability remediation to European organizations and assist them in staying ahead of emerging threats," says Mike Walters, President and co-founder of Action1. "In the future, we plan to strengthen our presence within the EU market by expanding further, hiring additional personnel, and growing our partner network."

About Action1 CorporationAction1 is the #1 risk-based patch management platform for distributed networks trusted by thousands of global enterprises. Action1 helps to discover, prioritize, and remediate vulnerabilities in a single solution to prevent security breaches and ransomware attacks. It automates patching of third-party software and operating systems, ensuring continuous patch compliance and remediation of security vulnerabilities.

The company was founded by cybersecurity veterans Alex Vovk and Mike Walters, who previously founded Netwrix, which TA Associates acquired.

Learn more at www.action1.com.

Media contact: press@action1.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/action1-expands-into-europe-opens-data-center-in-germany-302011558.html

