Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 05 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 11:31
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:07 Dallo spazio un Manifesto per la Terra, torna il New Space Economy European Expoforum

10:33 Scuola, diversi licei occupati nella notte a Roma

10:30 Covid Italia, contagi raddoppiati in 3 settimane: crescono ricoveri e morti

10:14 Ucraina, droni Kiev su mar d'Azov e Crimea. Russia: "Respinti 35 attacchi"

10:04 Pil Italia a due velocità nel 2023, divario crescita tra Nord e Sud

09:48 Sciopero medici oggi, Bassetti contrario: "Non siamo metalmeccanici"

09:24 Incidente nel milanese, tir perde controllo su A4: un morto

08:25 Onu: "A Gaza situazione apocalittica". Israele vuole allagare tunnel di Hamas

08:11 Elezioni comunali Firenze 2024, Sara Funaro candidata a sindaco del Pd

06:45 Giulia Cecchettin, migliaia di persone a Padova per l'ultimo saluto

00:04 Ucraina, ultimatum Casa Bianca al Congresso Usa: "Aiuti a Kiev o vince Putin"

00:03 Sciopero medici, oggi lo stop per 24 ore: a rischio da visite a operazioni

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Dar Group - one of the world's largest privately-owned architecture, engineering, and consulting groups - becomes Sidara

05 dicembre 2023 | 06.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI, UAE and LONDON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dar Group – a global group of industry-leading firms with over 19,000 employees and an annual turnover in excess of $2.5 billion – today becomes Sidara. The group specializes in complex assets and is home to some of the most impactful firms in the built environment, including Dar Al-Handasah, Perkins&Will, Currie & Brown, T.Y.Lin, and Penspen.

For fifteen consecutive years, the group has featured among the top ten international design consultancies, according to Engineering News Record (ENR) rankings.

The new brand has been developed through strategic consultation with both clients and talent. With clients across the industry suggesting that the market's focus on consolidation and scale has resulted in greater need for more specialist expertise, Sidara continues to emphasize each firm's unique capability set, while also providing a greater framework for more impactful collective action on complex and multidisciplinary projects.

Each firm within the group will continue to operate independently under its own leadership – providing clients with the same leading specialist technical expertise that has defined the firms for decades.

However, with a greater framework for collaboration and innovation, the new Sidara brand combines the expertise, insights, and capabilities of each of these unique firms, making it easier for clients to access the comprehensive solutions and leading technical excellence they require for their most ambitious projects.

Sidara firms have worked on some of the world's greatest and most recognizable projects in mobility, healthcare, aviation, energy, science and technology, and urban development.

And as an advocate for change, Sidara will focus on driving innovation and measurable impact in livability, sustainability, and breakthrough digital solutions.

Unveiling the Sidara brand for the very first time at COP28, Talal Shair, Sidara Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We embarked on a mission to better understand what the future holds for our industries and the built environment. We asked clients and talent across multiple continents what they feel our industry must do to truly shape a better world.

"The message was loud and clear – now is the time to think differently. What is needed is a true advocate for change – somebody to create breakthrough solutions and go above and beyond to implement them with the help of the brightest minds out there.

"Inspired by this vision, Dar Group is becoming Sidara. Together, firms will be able to better help our clients respond to unprecedented change in our world. Through increased collaboration, we can now provide access to a greater depth of expertise. Our firms – each with their own specialisms, identity and culture – can be the advocate for change that our industry needs."

The new flagship Sidara brand was inspired by the cedar tree, renowned worldwide for its strength and resilience. In various languages across the world, Sidara evokes concepts such as 'a collection of stars,' referencing our collaborative of firms, as well as a 'force for good,' which is at the heart of what the Sidara network strives and aspires to become.

For more information please visit: www.sidaracollaborative.com 

For media enquiries, please contact:

dargroup@portland-communications.com or call Jordan Mullan (+44) 7703585343

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dar-group--one-of-the-worlds-largest-privately-owned-architecture-engineering-and-consulting-groups--becomes-sidara-302003653.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Architettura_E_Edilizia Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza complex assets an annual turnover built environment is home
Vedi anche
News to go
Medici e infermieri in sciopero oggi, a rischio interventi e visite
News to go
Violenza contro le donne, le app in aiuto
News to go
Ponte dell'Immacolata, previsioni meteo Italia
News to go
E' Udine la città dove si vive meglio in Italia
News to go
Ucraina, Casa Bianca: "Soldi per aiuti sono finiti"
News to go
Vannacci, aperta un'inchiesta per il suo libro
News to go
Agenzia Entrate ai contribuenti: "Occhio a truffa false e-mail"
News to go
Decreto flussi 2023, i numeri
News to go
Brignone si concede il bis e vince anche il secondo gigante
News to go
Operazione antiterrorismo, due arresti per diffusione contenuti jihadisti
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Ponte 8 dicembre, 13 milioni di italiani in viaggio


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza