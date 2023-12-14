Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 14 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 09:55
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:35 Biden, sì a impeachment: Camera Usa autorizza l'inchiesta

09:34 Gaza, Israele non si ferma: "Uccisi molti terroristi di Hamas"

09:27 Kyrgios contro Becker, la lite su X: "Zitto, sei stato in galera"

09:26 Processo Grillo jr, è polemica sulle domande alla ragazza che ha denunciato

08:50 Latitante catturato a una festa a Napoli, era nella lista dei 100 più pericolosi

08:39 Pioggia, freddo, neve anche in collina. Poi cambia tutto: le previsioni meteo di oggi

08:22 Doveva scontare 20 anni per mafia, latitante arrestatato mentre fa la spesa

07:25 Caserta, accoltella compagna di classe a scuola: arrestata 17enne

07:00 Consiglio europeo oggi a Bruxelles, bilaterali fra leader: summit parte in ritardo

06:52 Israele-Gaza, Netanyahu: "Elimineremo Hamas e nessuno ci fermerà"

00:01 Patto di stabilità, Meloni vede spiragli ma non esclude veto

23:43 Meloni vede Macron e Scholz, incontro informale a Bruxelles

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Fibocom Propels Digitalization of Smart Industry Terminals with Customized PCBA Solutions

14 dicembre 2023 | 09.37
LETTURA: 3 minuti

The PCBA (Printed Circuit Board Assembly) is the core of electronic devices, combining industry know-how and the assembly of electronic components, which is a pivotal process for device manufacturers in the early stage of product design. By offering the customized PCBA solutions to smart terminal devices such as POS (Point-of-Sale), PoC (Push-to-Talk over Cellular), wearable cameras and more, Fibocom can greatly simplify the manufacturing process, improve efficiency and reduce the time-to-market for industry customers.

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom (Stock code: 300638), a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, announces the fulfillment of its PCBA capability for industry customers in the field of smart payment, industrial handheld, connected AI camera, commercial display, intelligent service robotics, AI edge server, etc. Encompassing hardware design, MD & ID evaluation, algorithm migration & integration, certification, and software application support, the comprehensive PCBA solution drastically expedites the commercialization of customers' smart devices.

"Driven by the surge in digital transformation across industries, the demand for higher product quality, efficiency, time-to-market, cost-effectiveness, and software-hardware services is burgeoning," said Ralph Zhao, VP of MC BU at Fibocom. "Leveraging Fibocom's rich experience in the vertical markets and industry know-how accumulated for more than 24 years, the PCBA solutions are positioned to accelerate digitalization across industries with tailored, high-performance integration. We are confident in assisting our customers to win the market sectors in smart retail, PoC, and wearable cameras through a comprehensive of innovative solutions."

Enabling Rich Functionalities for POS (Point-of-sale)

Smart payment terminals are evolving into highly integrated devices that adopt various exterior layouts and support rich payment methods such as contactless, QR codes, card payments, etc. Fibocom provides a tailor-made PCBA solution that enables reliable wireless connectivity for POS terminals and supports 720/1080P HD touchscreens with a powerful CPU integrated. In addition to the support of the Android operating system, it allows retailers to upgrade the software through the entire product life cycle and develop the industry applications continuously.

Enabling Robust Roaming and Multimedia Capabilities for PoC (Push-to-Talk over Cellular)

Addressing the requirements for PoC terminal devices, Fibocom offers a comprehensive PCBA solution to reduce the complexity for PoC manufacturers at the early stage of product design. Integrating the cellular capability, multimedia functions, communication protocols, operating systems, and GNSS into the PCBA at a compact size, significantly expedites the timeline of the IoT project, reduces development complexities, and achieves faster time-to-market.

Enabling HD Streaming for Wearable Cameras

The popularity of wearable devices has raised the standard of connectivity and audio-video streaming capabilities, Fibocom's PCBA solution supports the global 4G/5G cellular roaming, along with Bluetooth/Wi-Fi/NFC for short-distance communication. Additionally, the high-performance graphic engine supports the recording and playback of 4K/1080P video, multi-camera input and output, infrared night vision as well as H.264/H.265 decoding. Leveraging the reliability and scalability of wearable devices, the PCBA solution also provides flexible selections on data storage and peripheral interfaces. The solution can be widely deployed in inspection patrol, transportation, live broadcasting, etc.

About Fibocom

Fibocom is a leading global provider of wireless communication modules and solutions as well as the first wireless communication module provider listed on China A-shares stock market (stock code: 300638). Fibocom offers a one-stop solution for industry customers by integrating wireless communication modules and IoT solutions. With over two decades of engagement in M2M and IoT communication technology and extensive expertise, we are capable of bringing reliable, convenient, secure and intelligent connectivity service to every industry, enriching smart life with a perfect wireless experience. Fibocom's product portfolio ranges from cellular modules (5G/4G/3G/2G/LPWA), automotive-grade modules, AI modules, android-smart modules, GNSS modules and antenna service. Together, we aim to empower digital transformation across industries such as ACPC (Always Connected PC), mobile broadband, smart retail, C-V2X, robotics, smart energy, IIoT, smart cities, smart agriculture, smart home, telemedicine, etc.

Find out the latest news at www.fibocom.com, and follow us on LinkedIn /X /Facebook /Youtube.

Media Contact: pr@fibocom.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1756809/LOGO_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fibocom-propels-digitalization-of-smart-industry-terminals-with-customized-pcba-solutions-302015210.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT Altro Propels Digitalization such as POS terminal air terminal
Vedi anche
News to go
Giallo via Poma, nuova inchiesta: procura Roma chiede archiviazione
News to go
Pnrr, Meloni: "Fiera del risultato ottenuto"
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin, laurea alla memoria il 2 febbraio a Padova
News to go
Ucraina, Michel: "Dobbiamo tenere fede ai nostri impegni"
News to go
Morto Antonio Juliano, storico capitano e dirigente del Napoli
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime notizie di oggi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 15 dicembre, ordinanza di Salvini: sarà di 4 ore
News to go
Oggi si festeggia Santa Lucia
News to go
Cop28 a Dubai, accordo storico sulle fonti fossili
News to go
Papa Francesco: "Dimissioni? Sarà il Signore a dire basta"
News to go
Mutui, 200 mila famiglie hanno saltato rate
News to go
Usa, continua battaglia legale Kate Cox per poter abortire


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza