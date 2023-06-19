Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 01:46
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Santanchè: "Indagata? Appreso da media". Mozione di sfiducia da M5S, sì da Pd

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

FreeMove Alliance celebrates 20th anniversary; launches new logo

19 giugno 2023 | 09.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

AMSTERDAM, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeMove Alliance

Four Leading Operators Celebrate 20 Years of Collaboration through FreeMove Alliance; helping Multinational Companies to Simplify Global Mobile Connectivity Management

 

In 2023, the FreeMove Alliance, a mobile telecommunications alliance between Deutsche Telekom, Orange, TIM, and Telia celebrates its 20th year of successful collaboration.  

Over the past two decades, the Alliance has become greater than the sum of its parts, enabling each member to provide services to customers that go beyond their respective footprints, and allowing multinational organizations to benefit from the cooperation and shared commitment of national providers. 

In the twenty years since its establishment, the FreeMove Alliance has extended its reach beyond Europe and can offer mobile connectivity solutions in over 100 countries via a network of global partnerships with leading operators worldwide. Today, FreeMove Alliance partners include Bridge Alliance, British Telecom, Millicom, Eir Evo, NOS, Swisscom, and Turkcell.

"While global, multi-country connectivity for large enterprises is the purpose of the FreeMove Alliance, it is our unique operational model based on collaboration, trust, and service that has enabled the Alliance to continually and successfully serve customers for the last 20 years.  Today, the Alliance serves more than 500 multinational organizations and has maintained a very strong retention rate over the years," said Lazaro Fernandez, General Manager of FreeMove.

"The most powerful and unique attribute FreeMove offers is our GLOCAL approach. Our customers enjoy the simplicity and convenience of a single point of contact in the form of a Global Account Manager, who in turn is supported by a team of Local Account Managers each of whom are experts in their markets. This allows us to offer a consolidated and comprehensive view of how to meet the customers' overall needs, making FreeMove an easy organization with which to do business," added Fernandez.

During the past 20 years, FreeMove has continually innovated its service model to meet the needs of customers. The Alliance recently launched its FreeMove Automation Solution, an automated and interconnected ITSM hub that enables customers (multinational corporations) to manage their mobility services across the FreeMove footprint in a completely transparent and harmonized way, ensuring a seamless customer experience.

To crown its 20th anniversary celebrations, the Alliance has launched a new logo. Drawing on the image of a four-strand rope, the new logo represents how the combined strength of the four founding members of the Alliance delivers greater value for customers.

About FreeMove Alliance

Established in 2003, FreeMove Alliance is the mobile telecommunications alliance between Deutsche Telekom, Orange, TIM, and Telia. It serves as a mobile services hub that helps the top 500 multinationals present in Europe to optimize their investment in mobile connectivity by offering global access to the most reliable networks through a central point of management. FreeMove's mission is to promote the power of global mobility by enabling collaboration between multinational companies and local operators. It offers best-in-class connectivity across 90% of its footprint via its members' award-winning networks, as well as streamlined commercial arrangements, dedicated account support, and value-added services in more than 100 countries.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2102766/FreeMove_Alliance_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/freemove-alliance-celebrates-20th-anniversary-launches-new-logo-301851814.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza launches new logo logo Amsterdam new logo
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza