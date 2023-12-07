Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 07 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 15:40
comunicato stampa

HISENSE TO UNVEIL THE FUTURE OF DISPLAY TECHNOLOGY AT CES 2024

07 dicembre 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SUWANEE, Ga., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, the global consumer electronics and appliances corporation, invites audiences world over to join the company as it announces the future of display technology at CES 2024. Hisense will showcase a range of groundbreaking innovations that redefine the way we interact with screens.

The Hisense media event will kick off on Monday, January 8, 2024, at 9:00 AM at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, South Seas Ballroom F in Las Vegas, Nevada under the theme, "See. Connect. Experience." Be among the first to experience the next generation of display technology as well as the future of Hisense.

Unveiling Innovations that Transform Everyday Experiences

At CES 2024, Hisense will unveil a range of new products that will change the way we live, work, and play. From revolutionary new Laser TVs to cutting-edge ULED TVs, Hisense is committed to delivering the best possible display experience.

Prepare to be amazed by breathtaking visual experiences that take Hisense's TV technology into the next generation to deliver stunning visuals with unparalleled clarity and contrast, transforming living rooms into a cinematic havens. What's more, Hisense's latest smart products for the home will offer a myriad of options to get more done, with seamless connectivity and more personalized recommendations for a better experience.

Hisense: Shaping the Future of Display Technology

David Gold, President of Hisense Americas, will be joined on the stage by his colleagues who will demonstrate that Hisense is not just about building products, it's about crafting scenarios that enhance consumers' lives. Whether it's the dynamic visual experience in a car, the first time a parent sees their baby on an ultrasound, or the immersive and interactive classroom where learning has endless boundaries, Hisense is committed to pushing the boundaries of display technology and reimagining the way we interact with the world around us.

Don't miss this opportunity to see what Hisense has in store for the future of display technology and CES attendances are encouraged to visit the Hisense exhibit in Central Hall - Booth 18217 at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) from January 9-12, 2024.

About Hisense 

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand. Hisense's business covers multimedia products (with a focus on Smart TVs), home appliances, and IT intelligent information. Recently, Hisense has grown rapidly and is now operating in more than 160 countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2295271/Hisense_CES2024_Invite.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-to-unveil-the-future-of-display-technology-at-ces-2024-302008805.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Altro Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design ICT Media_E_Pubblicita Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza Altro Economia_E_Finanza Hisense will showcase AT CES 2024 IBM AT CES 2024
