Martedì 05 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:34
Locus Robotics Named to Inc. Magazine's "2023 Best in Business" List

05 dicembre 2023 | 13.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Company Earns Prestigious Recognition for its Purpose-driven Approach, Sustainability, and Industry Impact in the Logistics & Transportation Category

WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics, a global leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for fulfillment warehouses, has been named to the 4th Annual 2023 Inc. Best in Business List, a compilation that honors companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society. The recognition cites Locus Robotics' commitment to driving positive change in the industry and making a significant impact on its customers' businesses over the past 12 months.

"Locus Robotics is proud to be named to the Inc. Best in Business List for 2023," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics "This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to addressing our customer's needs and the challenges of the industry while upholding our commitment to sustainability and workplace quality".

The list recognizes the most dynamic companies of all sizes and industries that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society. Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc., says, "Being named to the Best in Business list is a rare and special honor. These honorees demonstrate the foresight, caring, and dedication to prioritize positive impact—impact on their community, on their industry and the environment, and even on society as a whole."

Earlier this year, Locus was named to the Inc. 5000, marking the 3rd year in a row that the company has appeared on the prestigious list. The annual list, also published by Inc. Magazine, recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in the United States and celebrates their outstanding achievements in business development and innovation.  

Locus Robotics has also become an industry leader in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues. The company actively supports sustainability across its entire business, from manufacturing to deployment, support, and maintenance. Locus's industry-first Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) model allows for sustainable, proactive maintenance, refurbishment, repurposing, and redeployment of all robots, preventing any wastage or contributions to landfills. Locus commits to recycling and repurposing nearly 100% of components, showcasing a strong commitment to responsible robotics practices.

In addition to dramatically improving worker productivity 2X-3X, Locus addresses the ongoing labor shortage in the industry by significantly lowering recruiting and retention costs for its customers. The Locus Robotics solution tackles the challenges posed by labor shortages by minimizing the need for workers to engage in strenuous and time-consuming tasks. Warehouse operators benefit from a more efficient workflow, with less walking and the elimination of heavy lifting or pushing of picking carts. This transformative approach ensures a more consistent labor force, enabling companies to meet increased order volumes, scale, and grow their operations seamlessly.

Locus Robotics is a proven solution that not only addresses the immediate needs of businesses grappling with labor shortages but also prioritizes cost-effective productivity improvement and workplace ergonomics. The company's mission for sustainability remains a guiding principle in every aspect of its innovative robotics automation solutions.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics is the world leader in revolutionary, enterprise-level, warehouse automation solution, incorporating powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve product movement and productivity 2–3X. Named to the Inc. 500 three years in a row, and winning over 25 industry and technology awards, the Locus solution dramatically increases order fulfillment productivity, lowers operational costs, and improves workplace quality, safety, and ergonomics for workers.     

Supporting more than 150+ of the world's top brands and deployed at 300+ sites around the world, Locus Robotics enables retailers, 3PLs and specialty warehouses to efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of today's fulfillment environments. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1440363/Locus_Robotics_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/locus-robotics-named-to-inc-magazines-2023-best-in-business-list-302005882.html

