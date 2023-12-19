Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 19 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 16:40
comunicato stampa

Norway’s Coop Bedrift taps into Agillic’s flexible data model to transform customer engagement and secure LTV

19 dicembre 2023
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Coop Bedrift (Coop corporate card) is a B2B invoicing solution catering to entrepreneurs, organisations, teams, associations, public agencies, and businesses. From groceries to office supplies, building materials, electronics, and fuel, all purchases are consolidated into one convenient invoice.

Building on years of experience with marketing automation, Coop Bedrift sought to deepen its connection with customers, ensuring effective onboarding and increasing customer lifetime value through automated communication points. Recognising the need to streamline target groups for both inclusion and exclusion in their advertising efforts, Coop Bedrift turned to Agillic. 

Agillic's Omnichannel Marketing Automation Platform offers a flexible, customer-centric data model, distinct from the financial system data sources, enabling Coop Bedrift to seamlessly integrate automation into its communication strategy. The implementation is overseen by Agillic solution partner Cognito. 

Thomas Stemland, Project Manager at Coop Norge, explained the decision to select Agillic: "In today's dynamic business landscape, effective communication is paramount. We chose Agillic because of their proven track record in delivering personalised and impactful customer experiences. As we strive to elevate the efficiency of corporate purchasing for our clients, Agillic's platform stands out as the ideal solution to help streamline our communications and provide an even better experience."

Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic adds: "Welcoming Coop Bedrift to the Agillic family is an exciting milestone. Agillic stands out as a best-of-breed solution uniquely positioned to integrate seamlessly within the broader ecosystem of platforms and systems, extending beyond martech, bridging the gap between marketing automation and financial system data. We are excited about the possibilities ahead and are confident that our technology will contribute to Coop Bedrift's success in delivering not only efficient but also highly personalised experiences for the customers they serve.” 

For further information, please contact

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 3078 4200

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

About Agillic A/S

Agillic (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC) is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.

Agillic A/S – Masnedøgade 22 – 2100 Copenhagen – Denmark – www.agillic.com

Attachment

