OnePlus Collaborates with Qualcomm to Integrated Multiple Industry-leading Features on the Next-gen Flagship OnePlus 12

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 January 2024 - Global technology company OnePlus today announced that it has undergone a comprehensive collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to bring a series of cutting-edge technologies to the upcoming next-gen flagship OnePlus 12 smartphone. By maximizing the potential of Qualcomm Technologies’ most premium mobile chips, the technologies are set to deliver an enhanced user experience that raises the bar for all-round flagship performance on smartphones.

The collaboration between OnePlus and Qualcomm Technologies not only brings the latest Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform to the OnePlus 12, but also delivers personalized optimizations to OnePlus’ CPU-Vitalization, the updated Qualcomm(R) Game Quick Touch 2.0, and enhanced AI performance, bringing true intelligence, premium-tier performance, and a smooth-beyond-belief experience to the new flagship handset.

“We are thrilled to continue utilizing the latest Qualcomm Technologies chipset on our new flagship OnePlus 12,” said Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus. “We are equally honored to expand our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies to explore the full potential of this chipset and achieve greater synergies that unlock a second-to-none mobile experience for our users.”

In addition, OnePlus 12 is the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 device to be approved as Snapdragon Spaces™ Ready. This will allow developers to bring their XR ideas to life and explore the full potential of headworn AR.

Deep architecture optimization enhances processor utilization and power efficiency

With CPU-Vitalization, OnePlus leverages system-level arithmetic scheduling technology and disassembles the chip microarchitecture to unleash the full potential of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and deliver unparalleled performance with extended battery life. Working with Qualcomm Technologies on L3/MPAM solutions and optimization of the EAS (Energy Aware Scheduling) algorithm has enabled OnePlus to significantly improve processor utilization and extend the battery life of the OnePlus 12 by up to 30 additional minutes.

Level up with fast and smooth gaming experiences

OnePlus has conducted comprehensive enhancements to touch control for games. Working closely with Qualcomm Technologies, OnePlus has optimized performance down to the millisecond level, resulting in a 32% improvement in touch latency through Qualcomm Game Quick Touch 2.0, a Snapdragon Elite Gaming™ feature. Thanks to these optimizations, OnePlus has significantly enhanced touch rate stability, reducing occasional framerate fluctuations and touch loss during frame drops under high-demand gaming scenarios to make the gaming experience on the OnePlus 12 the fastest and smoothest yet.

Collaboration on improved AI performance

OnePlus is also collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies to build a lightweight edge deployment solution for large AI models with the aim of gradually enabling large model capabilities on edge devices. Benefiting from the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and OnePlus’ ongoing research into AI applications, the solution is set to bring superior on-device computing capabilities to smart scenarios, including optimization of SoC bandwidth allocation, intelligent retouching effects for locally-stored images, enablement of generative AI language models, and more.

The OnePlus 12 is powered by Qualcomm Technologies’ latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform. Compared to the previous generation, the platform boasts the Qualcomm® Kryo™ CPU, offering up to 30% improved performance and 20% more power efficiency, along with the integrated Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU, which delivers up to 25% improved performance and power efficiency. Together with 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera for Mobile with a new 64MP 3x periscope lens, and a boundless Flowy Emerald colorway, the OnePlus 12 is set to deliver a user experience that is smooth-beyond-belief in every aspect.

1.Qualcomm, Adreno, Kryo, Snapdragon, and Snapdragon Elite Gaming are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

2.Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

About OnePlus

OnePlus is a global mobile technology brand challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the "Never Settle" mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware.

